WWE News: Seth Rollins Talks ‘SummerSlam’ & The Rock Possibly Returning at ‘WrestleMania,’ ‘We Don’t Need Him’

Seth Rollins is gearing up to challenge Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. Recently, Sports Illustrated talked with Seth Rollins, and the WWE superstar talked SummerSlam, Dolph Ziggler, and how he feels about the rumored match of The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35.

Seth Rollins was asked what single question he wished he was never asked again. “The Kingslayer” said that the question he’s asked the most is who would he like to wrestle in a dream match, and that he must have said Shawn Michaels at least 6,000 times by now.

The WWE touts SummerSlam as the second biggest pay-per-view of the year, just after WrestleMania, and many fans feel the same way. Rollins was asked if the wrestlers feel that SummerSlam is as big as the WWE says it is. Seth said that the WWE superstars do so many meet-and-greets during SummerSlam week that it feels like a mini-WrestleMania. Rollins remarked that there’s added pressure to perform in a huge market like Brooklyn, and with a lot of eyes on the product, he confirmed that it feels like SummerSlam is the second biggest WWE event of the year.

Rollins was asked if he’s happy with his program with Dolph Ziggler. Seth said that it’s wonderful working with Dolph, and he expounded to Sports Illustrated.

“We’ve never really had a program where we’ve had a series of matches over two or three months…being able to do it over the course of a couple of pay-per-views is pretty fun stuff because then we get some time to sink our teeth and tell a really good story.”

“The Kingslayer” was asked on how he feels about Brock Lesnar’s schedule. He said that from his perspective, he’s not mad at Brock Lesnar for getting a great deal. He complimented the current storyline between “The Beast Incarnate” and Roman Reigns, and that it’s great for SummerSlam because fans don’t know what’s going to happen.

There is a rumor circulating that Roman Reigns will be facing The Rock at WrestleMania 35. When asked about that rumored match, “The Kingslayer” said he would prefer facing Reigns at WrestleMania. When the WWE superstar was asked how he would feel about facing The Rock at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins gave an answer that may surprise some fans.

“That’s cool, too. Don’t get me wrong. I love Rocky. I think he’s great. Love everything he’s done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don’t need him. We don’t need him. If we’re not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin? We can’t hold onto those guys forever.”

Rollins added that he understands why bringing The Rock back may be good for business, as it puts more eyes on the product, but Rollins said that at some point, the WWE has to move on from that.

WWE

You can watch Seth Rollins face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental title on Sunday, August 19, on pay-per-view and the WWE Network at 7 p.m. EST.