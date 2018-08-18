‘Big Brother’s Angie ‘Rockstar’ Lantry Blasts ‘Entitled’ Brett & Angela For Their Nasty Goodbye Messages

The evicted 'BB20' player has some choice words for her former housemates.

Angie “Rockstar” Lantry stands by her original assessment of her Big Brother housemates Brett Robinson and Angela Rummans. In her exit interview with host Julie Chen, the most recently evicted Big Brother Season 20 player called the Level Six duo out as “entitled, spoiled brats.” And their goodbye messages only further convinced her of the fact.

Shortly before her eviction from the Big Brother house, Rockstar made a surprising proposition to her nemesis, Brett Robinson, to form a secret “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” alliance. Brett agreed to it, but in his goodbye message to Rockstar he cackled and called her an “idiot” for believing he would ever make a deal with her. Even Julie Chen wondered aloud if Brett realized that Rockstar is a juror.

In her goodbye message, Angela Rummans, who had somehow learned that Rockstar thinks she’s a “princess” and an “entitled little b*ch who always gets her way,” decided to use those words as her ammunition, mocking her by saying she did get her way because Rockstar is now out of the house. According to Gold Derby, after Angela Rummans recorded her message, she told fellow houseguest Kaycee Clark that producers asked her if she wanted to redo it because it was so mean, but she said she wanted to leave it as is.

In a post-exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rockstar revealed that the mean goodbye message only confirmed what she always thought about Angela.

“Like I was not wrong. She totally hair-flipped through that entire house. She literally floated through the entire game, not once feeling any pressure. Give it up to the girl if she makes it to the very end but I wish I can watch the episode where she goes on the block and stays there. She carried herself like a princess through the entire house.”

Rockstar went on to describe her Big Brother rivals as “the bad guys in every Revenge of the Nerds movie.”

“They are the Alpha Betas. They are entitled rich kids. It seems like I did not misread them. That was my judge of them. They didn’t need to be there. They probably have $500,000 trust funds. I guess we are all there for different reasons. I don’t think I misread those kids — that is all I am saying.”

Rockstar further described her feelings about Brett and Angela’s air of entitlement to Parade, saying, ” It was certain things that they said about their lives. It was the air that they carried themselves as untouchable. It was that ‘my dad is a lawyer’ kind of vibe, ‘I can get out of anything” vibe. It was the privileged entitlement.”

Of course, Rockstar also had something to say about that now-defunct Final Two deal with Brett Robinson. When asked if she would have honored the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” alliance with the man she blew up at earlier this season had she dodged eviction this week, Rockstar had an easy answer.

“Absolutely not,” the evicted Big Brother star said. “That would have been my first lie in the house.”

