Salma Hayek Looks As Sexy As Ever At Age 51 In Skimpy Orange Bikini

It’s a good Friday if you’re Salma Hayek.

Just last week, the black haired beauty posted a sexy bikini photo to her Instagram page. In the steamy image, the actress played with her hair and posed in a barely-there navy blue bikini that showed off her incredible body. Earlier today, the 51-year-old was at it again, taking to her Instagram account to give fans a little peak at her killer curves.

In the short boomerang video, Salma looks flawless as she sports a bright orange bikini that shows off her feminine figure. Hayek wears minimal makeup and rocks curled locks for the beach-side photo op.

Just over her bikini is a little pink and orange sheer cover-up that Hayek holds in each of her hands as she dances in the video. The setting of the photo is equally as beautiful as the image itself. Salma does not share where she is in the image, but it looks to be somewhere tropical as she stands on a gorgeous beach with a few oceanside huts just behind her.

Fans of the actress are loving the photo and it has already gained its fair share of attention with over 427,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments within just a few hours of the post going live.

Some fans commented with emojis, such as the flame and heart-eyed smiley while others simply let Salma know how amazing she looks in the short video.

“Absolutely stunning.. love you salma muah..”

“Hi beautiful lady!! Hope your having an awesome time,” another wrote.

“Realest bod out here! Yasss,” one more commented.

Though she has one of the hottest bodies in Hollywood, Salma revealed in an interview with the New York Times that she doesn’t even really work out. Talk about good genetics!

“I’m not an exercise person. I do scuba diving, but it’s not really exercise.”

“It doesn’t matter what my diet philosophy is because I don’t follow it. I don’t have the discipline. I think it’s because of exhaustion. I really want to change. I have this dream of finding a dietitian who will not only tell me what to eat, but also what to feed the kids,” she dished. “That way everyone is healthy and everyone eats the same thing, so I don’t have to break my head about what is everybody eating. This is my dream.”

Hayek is currently married to François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering. The pair tied to knot back in 2009.