Bobbi Kristina’s Friend Max Lomas, Who Discovered Her Unconscious in 2015, Has Died Of An Overdose

Max Lomas, the man who discovered Bobbi Kristina Brown unconscious in her bathtub in January 2015, has died of an alleged overdose. According to AOL, Lomas was visiting friends in Mississippi but was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was discovered unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom.

Lomas found Bobbi Kristina — who is the daughter of singer Whitney Houston and New Edition member Bobby Brown — unresponsive in her bathtub. After she was discovered, Bobbi Kristina was rushed to the hospital. She was placed in a medically induced coma and passed away six months later. She was just 21 years old when she died. Bobbi Kristina’s death echoed that of her mother, who expired in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel in February 2012.

Shortly after Bobbi Kristina’s body was discovered, Lomas’ lawyer, Phillip A. Holloway, confirmed that his client had found her. Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was also on the scene.

“Contrary to what’s been reported, my client, Max Lomas, was the person who first discovered Bobbi Kristina and called 911. My client wants nothing more than to see a full recovery. He and Krissi have been friends for many, many years, and he is absolutely devastated and prays for her immediate recovery,” said Holloway in an interview with US Weekly.

After her passing, Bobbi Kristina’s family accused him of giving her a “toxic cocktail” of drugs that caused her death. Gordon was found “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2016 when her estate filed a “$50 million wrongful death lawsuit.” Despite this, Gordon has denied any involvement in Bobbi Kristina’s death.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bobby Brown said that he does not feel justice has been served in regards to his daughter’s death. When asked why Brown simply said, “because he’s [Nick Gordon] still walking around free.”

Lomas’ body was discovered after his friends had not heard anything from him in some time. Upon opening the bathroom door, they discovered a syringe next to his body, according to the New York Daily News. Lomas had lived with Bobbi Kristina and Gordon on occasion before her death. In an interview addressing her passing, Lomas told People that they “were all pretty bad into drugs.”

“I picked her up out of the water and laid her on the ground. I saw the color of her face and that she wasn’t breathing,” said Lomas. When asked about Gordon’s reaction that night, he added, “Nick was hysterical, on the ground outside, kicking and screaming.”