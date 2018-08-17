Korn Singer Jonathan Davis’ Estranged Wife, Deven, Dead At Age 39

Korn lead vocalist Jonathan Davis’ wife, former actress and model Deven Davis, has died, TMZ reported on Friday afternoon. She was 39.

The news of Deven Davis’ death came on the same day that her husband filed for a domestic violence restraining order that would have temporarily blocked her from seeing the couple’s children or having contact with the family dog. No cause of death was mentioned, but TMZ wrote that Deven, who allegedly had a long-running drug problem, “went AWOL” last Friday from the sober house she was staying in.

As further noted by TMZ, Jonathan Davis filed for divorce from Deven in October, 2016, due to irreconcilable differences. The couple had two children together, 13-year-old Pirate Howsmon Davis, and 11-year-old Zeppelin Howsmon Davis.

Prior to her death, Jonathan claimed that his wife had been battling a drug problem for “more than 20 years,” and had reached a point where she was starting to cause “emotional harm” by neglecting the couple’s two sons. The Korn vocalist reportedly said in his court declaration that Deven Davis was dependent on both prescription and illegal forms of narcotics and was “constantly under the influence” of nitrous oxide, cocaine, and Norco, a drug which PainScale describes as a combination of the mild pain reliever acetaminophen and the opioid medication hydrocodone.

The TMZ report also detailed some of Jonathan Davis’ other allegations against his wife, which included the claim that she brought home her new boyfriend, a drug dealer, to their home, only for the man to fall asleep on the living room couch. The 47-year-old singer added that he later found Deven similarly “passed out on the floor upstairs,” and also spotted a heroin pipe and cocaine floating in the toilet bowl. Separately, Jonathan accused Deven of regularly bringing home other “unsavory” characters, including random Korn fans who went as far as trying on his clothes in the master bedroom.

Prior to adopting a straight-edge, or vice-free lifestyle in recent years, Jonathan Davis also had his share of struggles with substance abuse, even after he quit drinking in August, 1998. In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, the nu-metal icon talked about how he first got addicted to Xanax after he was prescribed the drug to help him deal with his anxiety issues. He was ultimately able to kick his Xanax habit in 2013 after a stint in rehab, and while he admitted to smoking marijuana until 2015, Davis told Forbes that he’s been completely drug-free since then.

At the time of the Forbes interview, Jonathan Davis gave no indication that he and Deven were having marital problems. He did, however, talk about having “good kids” whom he hoped were taught correctly by their parents about the dangers of “parties [and] social drinking.”