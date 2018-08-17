Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 2, Start Time, How To Watch Online

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor faces the team that traded him, the Buffalo Bills, in NFL preseason Week 2 action on Friday.

Coming off their first season qualifying for the playoffs since 1999, the Buffalo Bills face a team in the Cleveland Browns that did not win a single game in the 2017 season, and have won only four games of their last 37 going back to November 23 of 2014. But the Browns have some sense of new hope after selecting Heisman-Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield with the top overall pick in the 2018 draft, and Mayfield is likely to see significant playing time in the Week 2 NFL preseason game that will live stream from FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday.

In the offseason, the Browns also acquired eighth-year veteran signal-caller Tyrod Talor in a trade with Buffalo, and it is Taylor who is expected to handle most of the starting duties under center in Mayfield’s rookie year.

In fact, though Mayfield tossed for a pair of touchdowns in his debut last week against the New York Giants, as CBS Sports reported, leading fans and the media to call for the former Oklahoma Sooner to be immediately elevated into the starting role, Browns Coach Hue Jackson is reportedly looking at bumping the 23-year-old Mayfield who inked a four-year, $32.68 million contract with Cleveland to the third-string quarterback position.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor faces his previous team, the Buffalo Bills, on Friday. Ron Schwane / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Friday’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns NFL preseason Week 2 game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 73,000-seat FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, August 17. In the Pacific Time Zone that start time will be 4:30 p.m.

“I’ve said from the beginning that I think experience is important,” Cleveland Head Coach Hue Jackson said on Thursday, per CBS. “Right now, Drew (Stanton) still has that experience, and we’ll see how that all unfolds as we go. I haven’t made that choice just yet, but his veteran presence says a lot. He’s played in a lot of games against a lot of teams that we are going to start off against and play against so I think that is important to definitely consider.”

Taylor, however, knows that the focus at least of media attention on Friday will be on his own relationship with his former team, the Bills, who he’ll be seeing for the first time since they dealt him for a third-round draft pick.

“This game isn’t about them nor just me or our relationship,” Taylor told WKYC TV. “It’s about us taking another step, getting better. It’s Week 2 of the preseason and you want to see growth at every position and in all phases from the first week, so that’s more so what this game is about.”

Watch a preview of Friday’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Preseason Week 2 showdown in the video below, courtesy of the NFL Network.

Buffalo Bills fans who live in the Buffalo TV market will be able to watch the game against the Cleveland Browns live stream for free right off the NFL website. And in the Cleveland region, Browns fans can watch a live stream via the NFL’s site as well.

Outside of those markets, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live stream of the Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns preseason NFL clash. Or fans may use the stream provided by NFL Network. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NFL Network live stream requires login credentials from a participating cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is another way to live stream the Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns NFL preseason Week 2 clash for free without a cable or satellite subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Bills-Browns game streamed live — absolutely free.