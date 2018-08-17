‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, August 20: Nick Buys A New Company

Nick Newman is more like his father than he'd care to admit.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 20, bring some risky business to Genoa City as Nick buys a company for less than perfect reasons.

Jack (Peter Bergman) bends the rules with Dark Horse just a bit to entice Nick (Joshua Morrow) to invest in a good idea while he and Jack also get the upper hand on Billy (Jason Thompson), according to She Knows Soaps. The leasing company may end up putting a wrench in Billy’s plans for “Jabotique,” but Jack also knows it’d be a secure investment for the company.

While Nick worries that buying a company with big ulterior motives might be too much like something Victor (Eric Braeden) would do. Jack has a reason to, and then Nick also has no love lost with Billy given the way he treated Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in the past. Plus, Nick has a bit of a situation now because he slept with Billy’s girlfriend Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) recently, but Jack certainly doesn’t know that. He leaves Jack with a maybe.

Later, though, Nick made his decision and gleefully bought the company that owns the leases on the “Jabotique” stores. Nick offers to make peace with Billy. It’s time they bury the hatchet once and for all. Warily, Billy agrees, and then Nick drops the hammer — he’s Billy’s new landlord. Much to Billy’s dismay, Nick’s first order of business is to raise the rent on all 30 stores. That will cut into Billy’s projected profits bigtime, but what else is he going to do with his big plans riding on the success of the stores. He begrudgingly agrees to Nick’s sudden rise in the stores’ rent. That may not be the outcome that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) or Jack hoped for — they wanted Nick to cancel the leases.

Rey isn't the only one shaking things up in Genoa City next week on #YR! Get ready for fiery romance and family betrayal. pic.twitter.com/Cb9lqg4LWS — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 17, 2018

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is concerned about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She hasn’t been able to reach Tessa since their phone call got abruptly cut off. Mariah isn’t sure what to do next to find her girlfriend, but she believes that Tessa could be in trouble since she’s not responding to Mariah’s texts at all.

Plus, there’s the fact that Tessa left to help her sister, Crystal, relocate. There’s a troubling background there, and somebody could end up harming either Crystal or Tessa or maybe even both of them. There’s still so much mystery about Tessa and her past, which makes it nearly impossible for Mariah to figure out what could have happened.

One thing, though, it doesn’t seem as if Tessa is ignoring Mariah because she’s upset with her or anything. There has to be some other explanation.