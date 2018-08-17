Victoria’s Secret Models All Wearing Wrong Bra Size, According To On-Camera Bra Fitting Results

The models were measured by VS Bra Fit Experts in new ad.

For many women, finding a bra that not only fits her breasts perfectly but is also comfortable to wear all day can be a daunting task, which often results in most women wearing the wrong bra size. In fact, a survey featured in a recently released Victoria’s Secret advertisement revealed that 80 percent of women are wearing the wrong bra size — including the brand’s own models.

The ad brings together well-known faces like Barbara Palvin, Alexina Graham, Lais Ribeiro, and Josephine Skrive, in an attempt to encourage women to come into their local VS stores to find their perfect bra fit.

Viewers are introduced to Bra Fit Expert Ayana, who guides each woman through a professional bra fitting while explaining the issues with the incorrect bras.

According to Marie Claire, at the beginning of the video, each model is asked their current bra size. Barbara and Alexina both say 32B, Josephine says she is a 32C, and Lais admits she has no idea because she has never had a professional fitting.

The expert then measures each woman and reveals their new bra sizes. Barbara went from a 32B to a 32C, Alexina from a 32B to a 32D, Josephine’s size went from a 32C to a 32D, and Lais was informed her bra size was a 32DD.

Throughout the video, Ayana points out several issues with each model’s current bra.

Barbara’s bra was found to be too tight, which caused her breasts to spill out over the top. Barbara said she thought the spilling was actually a good thing because it provided more cleavage but was corrected by the expert, who said it actually meant the underwire of the bra wasn’t providing any support. For Josephine and Alexina, the expert noticed that the back of their bras were curved upward and informed them that their bras should actually be sitting straight across their backs.

Finally, she explained to Lais that the underwire of her bra should also be flat under the breasts for maximum comfort and support.

Bra Expert Ayana stressed the importance of having regular fittings, as wearing an incorrectly sized bra may not be providing women with the proper support needed.

The most common mistake made by women is the assumption that bras are supposed to be uncomfortable, according to People.

“If your bra is uncomfortable, it means it doesn’t fit well. Stop what you are doing and get measured.”

The magazine also notes there are over 2,000 bra fit experts located in Victoria’s Secret stores worldwide.