Iggy Azalea Shows Off Toned Core And Curves In Light Pink Outfit On Instagram

Known for her incredible curves and hit songs, Iggy Azalea loves to show both off on Instagram.

Looking like a walking dream, the Australian rapper posed on Instagram Friday evening in a pink, silk outfit. With black-trimmed, high-waisted pants and a chic button-up crop top, the singer flaunted her amazingly toned abs and bodacious curves.

Matching her nails to the ensemble with a baby pink, the star accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a full face of makeup, her signature blonde ponytail, and a perfect pout.

Fans around the world went crazy over the star’s look on Instagram.

“Queens are not made just like that but Iggy is a real one for sure,” one fan wrote. Many fans responded with hearts and “omg” at the star’s figure.

“U have so many different aesthetics on ur page and somehow u pull them all off and they look bomb I need to take notes”

@fashionnova A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 17, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT

The fan was right: the 28-year-old made a plain wooden background work in her favor, giving her multiple fashion posts some flavor.

First was a piece of what looked like two men’s button-down shirts made a perfect dress to pair with knee-high boots, showing off Iggy’s toned, tan legs.

@fashionnova A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 17, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

The second post was an all-black outfit. With her hair pulled back in a blonde, sleek ponytail, the singer stared fiercely into the camera while wearing a strapless, long sleeve and all-black crop top as she looked like a fierce villain.

@fashionnova A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 17, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT

Adding a thigh-baring, black denim skirt with belt loops, strings hanging off and a side zipper unzipped up to her left hipbone, fans went wild at the sexy look that showed off her tiny waist.

Iggy’s makeup in her posts consisted of dewy foundation, layers of bronzer, a nude lip and a smokey eye, and, of course, a pout.

The Instagram show comes after Hollywood Life reported earlier this week that American rapper Tyga is “relieved” that Iggy is newly single. An insider said the rapper thinks Iggy is attractive and wants a “shot with her.”

“As soon as Tyga read her tweet about being single, he hit her up and let her know that he’s ready and waiting for her if she decides she wants to make him her man.”

Recently confirming that she is no longer dating NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, Iggy has the freedom to date Tyga or continue flaunting her curves on social media.

Who knows? She may do both.