Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend, Evan Felker, Finalized His Divorce From Estranged Wife

Four months after getting into a controversial relationship with Miranda Lambert, Evan Felker is finally an unwed man.

Us Weekly shares that Evan originally filed a scheduling order back in May to speed along his divorce from Staci Felker. Originally, the Turnpike Troubadours frontman was worried that his wife would delay the divorce, though this appears to have been an unfounded fear. A source close to the couple says that Staci was looking forward to moving on from that chapter in her life and according to an online docket, an “agreed decree of dissolution of marriage” was filed yesterday.

“Anyone who actually speaks to Staci knows she has wanted out of this marriage for months. Evan is the one who disappeared again and again and changed his phone number,” another insider said of the couple’s split. “They both planned to end this quietly. Staci has never wanted to go to court and Evan told Staci he did not want to either.”

According to Page Six, the terms of the couple’s split remain confidential, but Staci did seemingly share her thoughts on the divorce via her now popular Instagram account. Earlier today, Evan’s ex-wife shared a photo of herself on a swing as she smiles into the camera. She seems to be at peace and the caption of the photo is fitting given recent events.

“Free on the earth,” she wrote.

Miranda Lambert's boyfriend is moving on now that his divorce is finalized. https://t.co/pEMNIbVLlU — E! News (@enews) August 17, 2018

As many will recall, Lambert and Felker began their controversial relationship earlier this year. The Inquisitr reported that the alleged couple met back in January, when it was announced that Felker’s band would open for Lambert on her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour. At the time that the pair met and reportedly became romantically involved, Felker was still married to Staci — and they didn’t file for divorce until February.

At the time, Miranda had also just ended her two-year relationship with singer Anderson East. Once Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, heard the news that Miranda was “the other woman,” he took to his Twitter account to share a cryptic tweet that seemed to be aimed at his ex-wife.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Since news first broke of the relationship between Felker and Lambert, both have received a lot of flak in the press for cheating. A few weeks ago, Staci Felker shared photos of a few missed calls on her phone from an unknown number. As the Inquisitr shared, Staci pointed the finger at Miranda Lambert, saying that she was calling her because she was insecure.

“FYI, if you’re crazy and crazy famous, this is how your number comes up. Wife’s number doesn’t change. Seems problematic… 10 times in one night #insecure #rightfullyso,” Staci captioned the shared snapshot.

Hopefully, everyone can move on now that the divorce is final.