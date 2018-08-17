‘You’re Treating Me Like A F*****g Black Person!’ Self-Proclaimed ‘Trump Guy’ Yells At Cops As They Subdue Him

A Florida doctor who describes himself politically as a 'Trump guy,' caused a disturbance at Orlando International Airport and when police subdued him, made a startling accusation.

A Florida doctor who describes himself according to WESH TV News as “a conservative Republican… a Trump guy,” was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, trespassing, and disorderly conduct at Orlando International Airport on Thursday after he was reportedly acting unruly for reasons that remain unclear.

But the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein, 59, was captured on cell phone video and has quickly gone viral on Twitter not as much due to Epstein’s unruly behavior or any sort of police misconduct in arresting him, but due to the words Epstein screamed at the Orlando cops as they were forced to wrestle him to the ground.

As the three officers tangled with Epstein and attempted to bring him under control, threatening him with pepper spray — which they did eventually apply to him — the Lakeland, Florida, “Trump guy” screamed, “You’re treating me like f*****g black person!”

According to a police report cited by WKMG News, when cops approached Epstein they noticed that he appeared to be foaming at the mouth. But when they inquired as to whether he was feeling well, Epstein’s anger escalated, the report said.

After arresting him, officers found a small amount of marijuana in a plastic bag on Epstein’s person. Watch the cell phone video of Epstein’s arrest and his racially-tinged protest, below.

Reaction among users of the social media platform Twitter was sharp in condemning Epstein for complaining that he was being treated by police officers as they would a “black person.”

What Jeffrey Epstein said when he was being detained by the police is a clear indication that white america is very aware of how unfairly black people are treated. — Ask about me….. (@Niasmom_) August 17, 2018

If he were black or brown he would’ve been sprayed w/o warning & I’m not talking about pepper spray either.. — ???????? J(H)AVS ???????? (@Thereal_VSOP) August 17, 2018

No, Jeffrey Epstein. You were actually treated like a white person. You weren’t tased or shot for resisting arrest. BUT you saying “you’re treating me like a f—cking Black person” speaks volumes. https://t.co/HfyFUj8SYW — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 17, 2018

“Jeffrey Epstein is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, trespassing after a warning and disorderly conduct” … black persons get shot for far fewer offenses. — Parisa (@littlesparrowp) August 17, 2018

The incident began, according to a report by WFTV News when Epstein was denied boarding of an American Airlines flight because he arrived late at the ticket counter. Epstein said that the employee’s “attitude” caused him to become, by his own admission, “loud and obnoxious.”

But in his interview with WESH, Epstein gave another explanation for his behavior, claiming that he caused the disturbance at around 6 a.m. on Thursday at the airport in an attempt to “prove a point” about the unfair treatment of African-Americans by police.

“If you’re going to do this to a white doctor, who’s 59-years-old, for doing nothing, then why would black people trust you?” he told the TV station. “I’m a conservative Republican, I’m a Trump guy. But until the police fix this problem, I don’t blame black people for being upset when they get arrested.”

According to an Associated Press report, Epstein told police that he “created a very big disturbance on purpose” to bring attention to poor customer service by airlines.