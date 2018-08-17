Steph Curry Explains Trash Talk To LeBron James During Game 1 Of 2018 NBA Finals

This year’s NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers ended with a bang with Stephen Curry and LeBron James right in the middle.

Though the Finals seem ages ago with free agency taking up the media, Curry has spent over two months reflecting on the events of the NBA Finals, and decided to finally open up about the harsh trash talk that he had with LeBron James.

It was Game 1, with an outcome already decided and a minute left in OT, Curry attempted to go on for a layup but James swatted the shot away and the two ‘exchanged’ words. Both sweaty faced and yelling, fans wondered what was said, but neither team revealed.

Curry recently explained the heated situation between he and James on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“I was hot because I was trying to finish out a possession, I think it was less than a minute left. I didn’t see him coming over from the weak side so I tried to do a little soft scoop layup and he pinned it. Then he stared me down and he said something to me.”

Curry said he started wondering if that was going to be the normal for the rest of the game.

“That’s what we really on right now? We’re about to win and you’re really worried about mean-blocking my shot and talking trash?

Before Game 1, James reportedly was “like a mentor” to Curry early on in his career. However as the two battle for championships year after year, for four seasons now, their relationship is put under a microscope.

Soon after, tempers flared and Tristan Thompson got ejected.

“Then the whole Tristan and Draymond thing happened, and I went back up to him and I was like, Yo, what’s up? Is this really what we about right now? “He was like, ‘I gotta do that to make sure my teammates know I’m a mentor.’ That’s part of his leadership and that type of deal. I was like, I don’t want to be the sacrificial lamb for your leadership. Come on man, that’s messed up.”

Although the championship rivalry is evident, Curry said there is respect between the two players. Working out together in the summer and playing pickup is a different environment than on the court. Curry made it known there is still plenty of competition on the court.

“Guys can be buddies and friends and whatnot and have whatever type of relationship they want to have in the summer and off the court, but the rivalry and competition and egos and all that stuff that lives in an NBA game and when you’re trying to hold that trophy — it’s really there and it’s not going anywhere–“