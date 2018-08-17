Morgan Miller Shares Heartbreaking Photo Of Daughter Emeline’s Last Few Moments On Earth

'I wish I could have one more day to hold you,' she wrote.

It’s hard to believe that it has already been over two months since Olympian Bode Miller and his wife Morgan lost their precious daughter in a freak drowning accident.

Since the tragic incident occurred at a family friend’s house in Coto de Caza, California, earlier this summer, Morgan and Bode have been taking to their Instagram accounts to share photos in memory of their late 19-month-old daughter. The couple has also made a vow to raise awareness on the matter of increased water safety.

In the heartbreaking photo posted to Morgan’s Instagram account this afternoon, Miller holds her daughter in her arms as tears roll down her face. Little Emeline has a number of tubes and wires coming out of her small body as she lays lifeless in her mother’s arms.

The photo appears to be one of the last ones taken during Emeline’s time on earth before she tragically lost her life. The caption itself is equally as gut wrenching as the photo.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” Miller starts the post.

“I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains,” she continues. “Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world.”

“I love you, My baby girl.”

Levi is another child who drowned the same day as Emeline. He was just three-years-old at the time of his death.

As many will recall, the Miller family made headlines when their daughter drowned at a neighbor’s pool. As the Inquisitr shared, Morgan took her eyes off of her daughter for a moment, but it was just enough time for Emeline to fall into the pool and drown. Miller, who is pregnant, tried to jump into the pool and save her daughter but it was too late.

Since Morgan and Bode are not able to bring their daughter back to life, they are now making it their goal to raise awareness for pool safety. The couple sat down for an interview with The Today Show in order to help spread the word, and to make sure people are aware that freak pool accidents can — and will — happen.

“It’s the number one way that you could potentially lose your kid. And if it’s number one for me, I want to know about it. I’ve been to all the pediatrician’s meetings and check-ups on our kids. And I can’t say it’s come up one time. Not a single time,” Bode said in the interview.

Hopefully through tragedy the couple can help raise awareness and potentially save lives otherwise lost.