Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet Flashback Photo With Husband Mark Consuelos From Their ‘All My Children’ Days

The 'Live!' host flashes back to the days when she was Hayley and he was Mateo.

Kelly Ripa has found her good side!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host posted a sweet flashback Friday photo of herself with husband Mark Consuelos which showed them back in their early days as a couple of “kids” on All My Children. Ripa paired the flashback shot with a more recent photo of the couple, joking that the first pic was taken “before I discovered that I needed a stylist and had a GOOD side.”

Ripa and Consuelos met in 1995 when he auditioned for the role of Mateo Santos on the long-running ABC soap opera, All My Children. Ripa was already a veteran on the show, having played Hayley Vaughan on the soap since she was just 19 years old. Consuelos ended up auditioning with Ripa, who would go on to be his future wife on real life and on TV.

In the FBF photo, Consuelos is wearing totally ’90s high-waisted, acid washed jeans with a belt, while Ripa boasts a short bob hairdo and a scarf around her neck. In the newer photo, the two stars are dressed in black as they pose at an event, with Ripa looking at the camera from her right side.

Ripa previously told Redbook she wished she had “two right sides of my face.”

“I like the right side better,” she said.

You can see Kelly Ripa’s flashback Friday photo with her husband below.

Ripa’s sweet reverie comes a few days after she revealed that she knew Consuelos was “the one” before she even met him.

While Consuelos admitted that he never thought he had a chance with the established AMC cast member when she was assigned as his screen test partner — “I thought she was adorable, hot, and sexy and all that stuff, but I was very focused — I didn’t really think I had a chance with her,” Consuelos told HuffPo Live in 2014 — Ripa recently revealed that when she saw a picture of Consuelos before he auditioned to be on the ABC soap, she knew he was her soulmate.

“I knew when I saw his photograph,” Ripa said during a recent pit stop on Sirius XM’s Lunch With Bruce, adding that when she first saw Mark, “I saw my entire future with him flash [before my eyes].”

Consuelos got the part — and he got Ripa. Less than a year later, the couple eloped to Las Vegas. They continued working together on All My Children for six years — their characters, Hayley and Mateo, married each other as well — before Ripa went on to become Regis Philbin’s work wife on Live!

Twenty-three years and three kids later (the ABC stars later welcomed son Michael Joseph in 1997, daughter Lola Grace in 2001, and son Joaquin Antonio in 2003) lovebirds Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, now both 47 years old, appear to be aging in reverse.