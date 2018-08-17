Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Worried She’ll Have A Breakdown Following Younes Bendjima Split, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian’s family and friends are allegedly worried that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could have a breakdown following her recent split from boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

According to an August 17 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was announced last week, but she had reportedly been unhappy in the relationship for a long time.

Although Kourtney is the one who allegedly pulled the plug on the relationship, she is said to be feeling pretty bad after Younes was photographed showing off some major PDA with former Hooters waitress turned model, Jordan Ozuna the day after their split was announced.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourtney Kardashian’s demeanor has changed and that her family has gotten worried about her in the days since her breakup with Younes Bendjima.

“She’s gone completely into her shell, won’t talk to any of her sisters, and refuses any kind of therapy. Kourtney scoffs that she’s fine, but she’s never turned her back on her family like she is now. They hardly see her, and when they do have to hang out contractually to film their TV show,” the source stated.

The insider also adds that Kardashian “feels like an idiot” for wasting nearly two years of her life with Bendjima, and now she is allegedly taking out her pain and heartache out on those around her.

“She’s silent and snaps at everyone. No one knows what she gets up to when she’s alone and Scott has the kids, but all signs are pointing to it not being good.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources have been telling E! News very different reports about Kourtney Kardashian following her split with Younes Bendjima.

Their sources claim that Kourt has been in a “good place” since the breakup and that she was mentally prepared for what might come of the split since the couple were having problems for about a month before calling it quits.

However, the insider did go on to say that Kourtney was “upset and embarrassed” by the photos of Younes with another woman, but adds that Kardashian quickly moved on from the heartache she felt over the photos of Bendjima and Ozuna and that she is already “over it.”

Meanwhile, with the news of the split, Kourtney is dealing with rumors that she’ll go running right back into the arms of Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly 10 years and share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, sources have told multiple outlets that Kardashian isn’t interested in rekindling her relationship with Disick at this time.