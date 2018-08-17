Bikini-Clad Christina Milian Kisses Boyfriend While Yachting In France

The brunette beauty stays fit with hiking, cardio, and strength-training.

Singer and actress Christina Milian showcased her gym-toned bikini body while yachting with her boyfriend Matt Pokora in St. Tropez, France, this week.

Milian, who celebrates her 37th birthday next month, is in the best shape of her life following her recent weight loss.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Christina’s weight loss secrets were cardio exercise, hiking, weight training, and a portion-controlled organic diet.

In paparazzi photos snapped during her sun-splashed Mediterranean vacation, Christina smoldered in a patterned halter-top bikini that spotlighted her chiseled abs and toned thighs.

In one photo, Milian is seen on a yacht kissing her boyfriend Matt Pokora, a 32-year-old French singer/songwriter of Polish origin. The attractive couple exchanged warm kisses and hugs while apparently celebrating their one-year anniversary, the Daily Mail reported.

Christina Milian Recently Slimmed Down

The trip to St. Tropez was a much-needed vacation for Milian, who was hard at work filming Season 2 of The Oath in Puerto Rico for the past few months. The Oath is a crime series on Sony Crackle’s streaming-video service that’s being produced by rap superstar Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

When she wasn’t filming, Christina enthralled her legion of Instagram followers by posting bikini selfies.

While Milian has never been overweight, she was noticeably thicker last year, but has since streamlined her physique, and said she’s happier at this size.

Christina, who was previously married to Grammy-winning music producer The Dream, reportedly began dating Matt Pokora in August 2017.

The 5-foot-2 Milian previously lamented that because she’s not tall, she can’t afford to gain too much weight because each pound makes a noticeable difference in her appearance.

Christina, who has an 8-year-old daughter, also said that it has gotten harder to stay slim as she has gotten older. So far, that doesn’t appear to be a big problem for Milian.

In there like swimwear ????‍♀️ A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Aug 17, 2018 at 5:42am PDT

Like most people, Christina said she sometimes doesn’t feel like exercising, but says mixing up her workout routine keeps her from slacking off.

“I love outdoor workouts,” Christina told Essence. “In L.A., I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace, something that gets my heart rate going. I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training. I’ve never really been crazy about boot camps and CrossFit. Those are too rough for me.”

Christina Milian said her bikini-body weight loss secret is a portion-controlled diet.

“Salmon and a big salad [is a favorite meal],” Milian said. “I really love avocados too. I try not to overeat. If I hear my body tell me I’m full, I follow my gut, literally, and say ‘Hey I’m full’ and ‘There will be another meal.'”