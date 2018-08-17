Melania Trump Was Allegedly Warned By Donald Trump Not To Run Her Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign

Donald Trump's resistance to Melania Trump's anti-cyberbullying campaign was reportedly due to his own Twitter habits.

Donald Trump was reportedly very resistant to Melania Trump’s “Be Best” anti-cyberbullying campaign because he understood that she would face fierce criticism from Americans and the media alike because of the president’s own Twitter habits.

According to a piece written by The New York Times, Donald Trump suggested that Melania should perhaps choose a campaign that wouldn’t land her in hot water, especially considering the president’s propensity for frequently engaging with his perceived enemies on Twitter.

“The president suggested that Mrs. Trump choose a different topic to avoid questions about how the wife of a notorious Twitter bully could lead a campaign to spotlight anti-bullying and other child wellness efforts, and he warned her that she was opening herself to such jeers, people familiar with the conversations said. She rejected his advice, and publicly said she was willing to face the criticism.”

Melania Trump, however, is reported to have let Donald Trump know that her anti-cyberbullying campaign meant a lot to her and that she was willing to stand firm and directly face any criticism that came her way.

“She rejected his advice, and publicly said she was willing to face the criticism.”

Melania’s “Be Best” campaign espouses the idea of good behavior online so that children aren’t subjected to cyber-bullying, and she will be promoting this idea next week in Maryland when she addresses the “positive and negative effects of social media on youth,” according to PBS.

Trump reportedly warned Melania against launching an anti-cyberbullying campaign because of his own Twitter habits, but she insisted on doing it anyway https://t.co/q94XZsmL47 pic.twitter.com/rJKmRQPBIV — Analytics News (@analyticsprnews) August 17, 2018

It has been asserted by Donald Trump’s critics that the president uses Twitter much too often, and with many of his comments of the variety that could be referred to as cyberbullying, it is easy to understand his reluctance to embrace Melania Trump’s campaign.

As NBC News report, John Adams once wrote a letter which spoke highly of George Washington, the first president of the United States, noting that he had “the gift of silence.” In offering political advice to his young nephew, Washington once advised that he should only speak on matters that are truly important and, when doing so, to make certain that he has truly thought out the issues at hand before he utters any words.

“Rise but seldom — let this be on important matters — and then make yourself thoroughly acquainted with the subject.”

Despite Donald Trump’s alleged insistence that Melania not begin her anti-cyberbullying campaign, her spokeswoman believes that she was right to do so anyway, noting that it has been a great success so far, according to Business Insider.

“It is exactly what she wants it to be, and has been a success. We look forward to continued success in her mission of helping children.”

While Donald Trump may not have been happy that Melania Trump has moved forward with her anti-cyberbullying campaign, especially in light of his Twitter habits, Melania is pushing forward to make her voice heard anyway.