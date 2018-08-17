Princess Diana Slayed Summer Swimsuits While Looking Like A Model

A portion of the most iconic photos of Princess Diana include her vacationing with her family and slaying summer swimsuits in South France.

Princess Diana was a loving and fun mother, always worried about helping those in need. She was also a fashion icon with a slim figure and legendary smile that was accentuated by every outfit — or swimsuit — she put on.

Her summer wardrobe often consisted of preppy tailored separates, gorgeous pleated dresses, and supreme royal swimwear. The classic fashion icon sported floral bikini sets as frequently as she did color-block one-pieces and animal print designs.

Princess Diana’s style is timeless and 2018’s swimwear offerings seem to be beginning to mirror the royal classics, cementing the late princess as truly having been a beach icon. Some of the more prominent fashion selections frequently displayed by Princess Diana that have been transplanted into today’s popular aesthetic include bikinis and beachwear, statement sunglasses and over-sized tees. These classic wardrobe choices are back, sported by contemporary couture trailblazers like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

During the summer of 1997, the Princess of Wales’ leopard print one-piece swimsuit showed off her stunning physique as the royal vacationed in St. Tropez in France. There, Princess Diana showed off her long legs while riding a boat and walking on the beach.

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

During the same trip, the mother of two debuted another swimsuit mainstay, donning a two-tone one-piece swimsuit with a deep scoop in both the front and back which inspired many of today’s one-pieces.

While in St. Tropez, Princess Diana displayed a penchant for color with a neon swimsuit, tying a sarong around her waist. She was photographed in the sand with the neon suit on and bore a red nylon bag while on vacation with her family, according to IBT.

Diana is said to have a been a great fan of the St. Kitts and Nevis islands in the Caribbean, and stayed there with Prince Harry and Prince William when they were young.

On vacation in 1993, the mom of two wore a two-piece tropical floral suit during vacation. Later she would opt for a black, high cut, one-piece — creating a truly memorable look. On this vacation she was joined by her sons at the Indian Castle Beach in Nevis.

During her West Indies vacation with her two sons, Princess Diana donned a red halter bikini. Keeping it casual in an earlier trip in 1990, the Princess of Wales chose a wholesome and sporty pink and black suit while taking in the natural beauty of the Virgin Islands.

“The People’s Princess” passed away 21 years ago this month but is still fondly remembered by her family, friends and fans. The fashion industry has much to thank Princess Diana for, as her fashion legacy inspires new creations, common and haute couture, even today.