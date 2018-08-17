Kim Kardashian Rocks Snakeskin Outfit While In Miami With Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian has been hitting the town in Miami this week, and she’s had her daughter, North West, along for the ride.

According to an August 17 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian has showed off an array of looks while in Miami this week. She’s donned a neon wig, wore a bright pink spandex outfit, and even barred her backside in a thong bikini. However, on Friday she covered up a bit more.

Kardashian was spotted with her daughter, North, and her friends, Larsa Pippen and Johnathan Cheban, on Friday. Kim wore a pair of tight snakeskin pants, which showed off the curves on her thin 119 pound figure. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also donned a matching snake print top that showed off her ample cleavage. On her feet she rocked snakeskin stiletto heels.

Kim Kardashian completed the look by wearing her long, dark hair parted down the middle, and in loose waves. She also carried a pair of sunglasses and a baby Hermes Kelly bag, made from crocodile skin to match her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Kim’s daughter, North West, donned a pink Cheongsam dress with cherry blossoms and bamboo printed on it. North had her hair styled in a tight braid on top of her head and carried a brightly colored see-through bag in her hand. She finished off the look with a pair of plain, white sneakers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian stepped out in Miami just days after her former boyfriend, ex-NFL star Reggie Bush, spoke out about their past relationship.

Reggie, who was seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in the early days of the show, was asked about his current relationship with Kim, revealing that he no longer has any contact with the reality TV star.

However, he did go on to say very nice things about his former girlfriend, revealing that he believes Kim is doing a great job creating a brand, which includes her KKW Beauty line and her Kimoji fragrances. She also has a wildly popular smartphone app called Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which is a favorite among her many fans.

“She’s doing a great job creating a brand for herself, her and her family. I’m happy for ’em … She’s very smart,” Reggie stated.

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush split back in 2010, but their lives have mirrored one another a bit. Both of them married in 2014. Reggie wed his current wife, Lilit Avagyan, while Kim tied the knot with rapper Kanye West. They both also have three children, all very close in age, and Bush has often been called out for marrying a women who looks very much like Kardashian.