Rita Ora Shows Off Tattoo In Topless Photo On Instagram

Rita Ora, no stranger to showing skin on Instagram, has done it again. The 27-year old British singer posted a photo on Friday wearing nothing but a pair of jeans. In the photo, Ora keeps it “modest” by covering her breasts for the over the shoulder shot. But you still get a clear view of the tattoo on her rib cage.

“I’ll have a miso soup,” she writes in the caption.

According to Body Art Guru, the tattoo on her ribs is of an “Alberto Vargas” pin-up model. Ora has reportedly revealed that the vintage design is inspired by the work of the legendary illustrator. In the tattoo, a semi-nude woman is holding a flower and it looks like Ora was trying to recreate her pose in the Instagram photo.

You can also catch a glimpse of another one of her tattoos in the shot, a ballerina on her right arm near her elbow. But these aren’t her only tattoos. Body Art Guru reports that she has 25 tattoos altogether. Some of the other designs on her body include a geometric tree of life, a rose, a feather, a black smiley face and a black outline of a triangle to name a few.

I’ll have a miso soup A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 17, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

Ora’s fans seemed very appreciative of the post.

“You’re literally underrated!! Idk why though,” one person wrote in the comments.

Since she’s regularly showing skin on her Instagram page, this isn’t the first time that fans have been treated to a clear view of her ink.

“She’s the reason I’m IN LOVE with blonde curly hair. Also, she’s the ultimate girl crush,” another one of her 13.7 million fans said.

Her previous Instagram photo looks like it was taken in the same place. But in that one, the singer is wearing a barely buttoned oversized white shirt.

Since she regularly shows skin on her Instagram, this isn’t the first time that Ora’s followers have seen her ink.

In a photo posted two days ago, Ora wore a checkered midriff top and high-waisted bottoms. Her pose revealed the tattoos on her inner arms and wrist. The rose tattoo on her hand was also very visible in a Boomerang video she posted six days ago after her performance at the UNICEF gala.

Tuh forever ???? A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 15, 2018 at 2:42am PDT

While she’s best known for her music, Rita Ora is a model as well. As the Inquisitr recently reported, she recently signed to Kate Moss’ Modeling Agency after her business relationship with Next Model Management soured. At her new agency, Ora joins a roster that includes Gwendoline Christie and Kate Moss herself.