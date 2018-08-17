Kaley Cuoco Is Working Out Only Six Weeks After Shoulder Surgery

Kaley Cuoco is hitting the gym full speed ahead only six weeks after surgery to keep her toned figure.

After spending Thursday night celebrating celeberity stylist and TV personality, Brad Goreski’s birthday, Cuoco laughingly said she ate too much cake.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon the actress is seen speeding on a stationary bike holding onto, what appear to be, poles with both hands and not wearing a shoulder sling. The actress says she needed the workout.

“An appropriate a** kicking after eating basically an entire cake to myself last night,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram.

The star underwent the shoulder surgery only five days after marrying her, now husband, Karl Cook, a professional equestrian. The Big Bang Theory star’s honeymoon was far from traditional, but said the surgery was planned.

“This was a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she explained in early July to People. “I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I’d have a babysitter.”

A babysitter she had, her husband took great care of her, according to Cuoco. Cook, 27, shared photos of his new bride in the hospital saying “Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow… well [Kaley] yours is memorable” even adding the hashtag #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon.

Friday’s Instagram gym snap was not the first of its kind since Cuoco’s surgery, on July 23, just two and a half weeks after surgery, the star posted a video of her working out. In the video, Cuoco does squats, battle ropes, and side steps with a resistance band – all with her injured right shoulder held in place by a doctor-ordered sling.

Instead of encouraging the actress’ recovery, fans took to Instagram to share their thoughts about her bra choice that left little to the imagination. Not one to let trolls take over the message, Cuoco lashed back saying because of her shoulder only certain bras would fit over her head. She even told one user “don’t be jealous, it’s not flattering.”

Fans were supportive of the most recent gym photo though, with no negative comments on Cuoco’s attire, just admiration. “What a strong woman,” one user wrote.

“Love that you show you’re human too. I ate all the things the other day and promptly got back to working out the day after.”

Being human is just one of the many talents Cuoco has as she continues to fight for recovery as Season 12 of the Big Bang Theory rehearsals are beginning.