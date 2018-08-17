Kylie Jenner Says She And Travis Scott Never Miss A Night Together, Reveals She And Stormi Will Go On Tour

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are more serious than people may think!

The lip kit mogul recently sat down for an interview with Vogue, where she dished on a number of topics including her relationship with Travis Scott and her love for her baby, Stormi Webster. With the recent Vogue Australia cover, Kylie is the third Kardashian to grace the magazine, following in the footsteps of Kendall and Kim.

Fittingly, Kylie was interviewed by Kendall Jenner and she didn’t shy away from any questions. When the 21-year-old was asked what she’d like to add into the interview that they didn’t cover, she suggested that fans have a misconception about her relationship with Travis and she wanted to address it once and for all.

“I’m actually scrolling through Instagram right now, and it says that me and Travis don’t live together, and so I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together. So just if you wanted to add that in.”

Jenner also posted a photo of Scott’s new Astroworld Tour artwork on her Instagram page and revealed to fans that she and Stormi would be joining Scott on tour though tour dates have not yet been released.

Another topic that came up quite a lot in the tell-all Vogue interview was Kylie’s daughter Stormi, whom she gave birth to in February. Kendall asked her sister how she thinks her life has changed since the birth of her daughter and surprisingly, Jenner revealed that her life really hasn’t changed all that much since Stormi entered her world.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum. I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more,” Jenner dished. “I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

And of course, it wouldn’t be an interview if Kylie wasn’t asked about her booming cosmetics business, which recently landed her on the cover of Forbes Magazine. Kylie says that her goal is eventually to take the company worldwide and also have physical store locations, rather than just selling her products online and at the occasional pop-up shop.

Jenner also revealed that despite the success of her wildly popular Kylie Cosmetics line, she isn’t completely satisfied and feels as though she still has more things that she would like to achieve, stating that she doesn’t want to get “too comfortable.”

Kylie appears on the cover of the September issue of Vogue Australia.