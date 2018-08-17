WWE News: Matt Hardy To Take Time Off To Heal From Injuries As Retirement Rumors Continue

It looks like Monday Night Raw fans won’t be seeing Matt Hardy on their TV screens for some time. With only a few weeks having passed since he teased his imminent retirement in a series of Twitter posts, WWE’s “Woken” one will be going on a bit of a hiatus and taking time off to receive treatment for various injuries, before making a decision about his future as an active wrestler.

Citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, WrestlingNews.co reported on Thursday that Hardy and Bray Wyatt’s most recent match against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, aka the B-Team, was meant to be the blow-off match, or the final match to end both teams’ rivalry. With the feud over, the plan is for Hardy to receive treatment for the injuries he has been dealing with in recent months, and ultimately decide on whether he wants to continue wrestling in a full-time capacity or not.

According to WrestlingNews.co, there’s also a possibility that Hardy could transition to a backstage role as a producer for WWE, as he might be shadowing the company’s existing producers in a similar fashion to Monday Night Raw colleague Jason Jordan, who has been inactive for the past several months due to a neck injury. Many ex-WWE superstars, including the likes of Jamie Noble, Dave “Fit” Finlay, and Mike Rotunda, went on to enjoy successful runs as backstage producers after wrapping up their in-ring careers.

Thank you for everything, my COMPEER.. I shall miss you, @WWEBrayWyatt. pic.twitter.com/RYk8E6HCRe — Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2018

Prior to the new report, Matt Hardy had been hinting at retirement on social media, posting a number of tweets where he seemed to be thanking his fans for their years of support. While Hardy has often posted in his “Woken” character on social media, WrestlingNews.co observed that the in-ring veteran “wasn’t messing around,” as he realizes that he might not have much time as an active performer, given his recent injury history and the fact that he will be turning 44-years-old next month.

With the rumors of Matt Hardy’s retirement still swirling following these fresh developments, it would seem that his tag team with Bray Wyatt, the Deleters of Worlds, has officially disbanded, as noted by both WrestlingNews.co and Sportskeeda, which cited a tweet from Hardy where he appeared to be thanking Wyatt for their time as a tag team. Meanwhile, Matt’s younger brother Jeff, who will be turning 41 at the end of August, remains a key part of SmackDown Live programming, where he recently held the United States Championship and is now feuding with both reigning champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton for the mid-card title.