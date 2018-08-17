‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Jordan Kimball’s Fashion Choice Steals The Show At Next Rose Ceremony

Jordan Kimball is always a confident guy, but he takes it to the extreme for the next rose ceremony according to the latest 'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers for the next episode tease that things are going to get intense, but a new sneak peek shows that it’s not all about romance and drama in this August 20 show. Model Jordan Kimball has been the king of one-liners since he first appeared during Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season and nobody will be able to forget the shiny gold underwear he donned at one point. Now, however, he’s taking his unique taste in fashion and desire to be the center of attention a step further and it looks like this will have everybody buzzing.

This upcoming outfit of Jordan Kimball’s has been teased in previous sneak peeks for Season 5, including in a profile on Jordan the show shared via Instagram. Now, however, Entertainment Weekly has shared a new clip that is not to be missed. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers share that Jordan will be heading into the upcoming rose ceremony intent on being noticed and making a statement, apparently, and it looks like he’s successful.

Kimball chooses to wear a truly unique outfit for this gathering that even puts former contestant Wills Reid to shame in terms of bold fashion choices. Jordan’s ensemble for the event is a pair of pants along with a vest, with no other shirt underneath the vest. This would probably be seen as an interesting choice even with a bland fabric pattern, but the Bachelor in Paradise star wanted to go all-out in standing out. The pants and vest match and the fabric is a bright red dotted with yellow and white flowers in a pattern one might expect to see with a Hawaiian floral-print shirt.

The EW clip shows Eric Bigger talking about how rough the upcoming rose ceremony will be, because four ladies will be eliminated. Bigger seems serious as he’s talking about the difficulties ahead, but then he pivots to Jordan’s outfit. The sneak peek shows Eric getting loud and laughing over how unbelievable the outfit is, and Kimball’s nemesis David Ravitz questions what in the world Jordan is wearing too.

The ladies will have some entertaining reactions too. Chelsea Roy is taken aback by the wild ensemble, wondering if it’s the monkey’s outfit from Aladdin, sans the hat. As for Jenna Cooper, the lady who has caught Jordan’s eye, she says that she likes the outfit and likes seeing his chest hair.

Jenna may like what she sees at this point, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that this blossoming romance will be hitting some rocky moments already during Monday’s show. There are a lot of twists and turns ahead as Season 5 plays out and fans seemingly have a lot more to look forward to with Jordan Kimball’s involvement this summer too.