Victoria Beckham Shares Rare Photo Of Four Kids Together On Indonesian Vacation

The Beckham family sure knows how to do vacation right!

Currently, David, Victoria and their kids are on their third vacation of the summer, this time in Suma, Indonesia. The famous family appears to be having a good time and the former Spice Girl has been sharing photos of the trip with her 22 million-plus Instagram followers. One photo from yesterday in particular really caught the attention of Beckham’s followers.

In the image, the entire clan, minus Victoria who was behind the lens, posed for a photo during their tropical getaway. In the sweet family photo, David and the couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn stand in the water as sons Romeo and Cruz sit on top of their shoulders. Then, on top of Romeo’s shoulders sits the couple’s only daughter, Harper.

The setting of the photo could not be more picture-perfect as the family appears to be all smiles in the crystal blue ocean water. Little Harper’s smile is perhaps the cutest as she is showing off her newly lost teeth with a few gaps in her smile. Son Brooklyn’s tattoos are fully on display in the image as he holds his sister’s hand to be sure that she doesn’t topple from the top of the pyramid.

Within just a day of posting, the Beckham family photo has already earned a lot of attention from fans with over 1.6 million likes an 6,000 plus comments. Some fans were quick to chime in on what a beautiful looking family the Beckhams are while countless others told Victoria to enjoy her getaway.

“Thank you for sharing your sweet family with the world. Everyone should model their family closeness and values after yours.”

“Harper with her baby teeth gone is too cute!!” another wrote

“What a beautiful family you have god bless you all,” one more commented.

But it wasn’t all play and no work for the Beckham crew. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Victoria Beckham took to her social media page to share photos of her children hanging out with local children who are enrolled in different lessons as part of an initiative by the Sumba Foundation. The nonprofit works to alleviate poverty in the area, as it is one of the poorest spots in all of Indonesia.

One photo shows little Harper surrounded by local children as she smiles for the camera. In the caption of that particular image, Victoria tells her fans that they were helping the kids to learn English while they also played a few games.

It’s nice to see the Beckham family taking time out of their trip to give back!