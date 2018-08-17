Reese Witherspoon’s Book Tour Lineup Announced For ‘Whiskey In A Teacup’ Release

Curator of a celebrity book club, actress, producer, mom, and now author, Reese Witherspoon, announced her celebrity book tour for the release of her new book, Whiskey in a Teacup.

The new lifestyle book is about her heritage and traditions from the south, Witherspoon said in a promotional video for the book.

“It’s all about Southern living and my Southern heritage, and how that sort of informs pretty much everything I do, from what I eat, to how I decorate, to how I celebrate family traditions, even how I do my hair.”

Her book club members and fans have long waited for the release after the actress sent teasers out at the beginning the year with the release date set for September 18, 2018.

On Friday, the new author shocked fans when she shared a photo of her book tour dates on Instagram with a surprise. At each tour stop, not only would there be new books and Witherspoon herself but another celebrity woman to accompany her.

Sharing the post, Witherspoon said she was excited about the tour and hoped to see fans soon.

“I am BEYOND thrilled to announce the line-up of phenomenal ladies who will be joining me in each city for my upcoming Whiskey In A Teacup book tour! This is gonna be so darn fun! Grab your family, friends, besties… and click the link in my bio to reserve your spot! See you soon!”

The tour stretches through eight states, each with a different celebrity guest. Sheryl Crow will accompany the author in Lousiville, Kentucky with Cleo Wade taking part in New York.

As Witherspoon encouraged fans to reserve their spot, the tour began selling out quickly. Within 30 minutes, Charleston, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, Birmingham, Alabama, and Waco, Texas all sold out.

The book is a sensation without selling a copy in part because of who Witherspoon is. Crediting the title of the book to her grandmother, the author said she hopes her fans enjoy the spirit within the pages.

“My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup,’ she said. ‘We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, but inside we’re strong and fiery.'”

Whiskey in a Teacup is filled with Witherspoon’s life, according to the author’s website, including musical tastes and fried chicken. Sharing family recipes, stories from the south and her secret hair tricks, Witherspoon hopes her fans will bring a little bit of the south to their home.