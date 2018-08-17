‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Maxie & Nina Face A Tough Visit, Julian Gets Bad News & A Surprise Party Is Ahead

Maxie is facing a difficult visit, tease 'General Hospital' spoilers, and someone is getting a chance to celebrate with Friday's show

The latest General Hospital spoilers for Friday’s episode suggest that there are numerous surprises on the way for people throughout Port Charles. A surprise party is on the way for someone, but tough moments are ahead for Maxie and Nina while Julian is about to get some negative news. How are things seemingly shaping up for this August 17 show?

ABC shared a sneak peek for Friday’s show via Twitter and it provides some great General Hospital spoilers. Some people have gathered to throw a surprise party, and ABC’s description notes that it’s apparently a welcome home party for baby Wiley. The sneak peek shows Bobbie, Sam, Mike, and Sonny gathered for the celebration, but apparently, something will go off-course with this gathering.

SheKnows Soaps hints that Alexis will have to face bad news during Friday’s show, and many worry this could be related to Wiley. Will she learn that the birth mother is having reservations about continuing the adoption placement? Obviously, if that were to become the case, it would throw an additional and massive wrinkle into this situation, since the birthmother’s baby died. That’s all been speculation so far, and Friday’s show should provide clarity on some of these teasers.

Julian is anxious to get the renovations started on Charlie’s Pub, but Jason and Sonny are pulling strings behind the scenes to muck things up. Sonny is anxious to keep the dead body he’s tied to hidden despite Julian’s plans for expansion, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that someone working on the renovations will share some bad news with Julian about his plans.

Nina and Maxie have been through a lot of tough times together lately and they still have difficult challenges ahead of them to navigate. General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek show them preparing to visit someone behind bars, and neither of them is excited to do this.

It looks like it’ll be Madeline they are visiting, and this should be interesting. It had been revealed not long ago that Donna Mills would be back for a short stint as Madeline, and it does make sense to see her back in the mix of things again with all that’s transpired the past few months.

"I have to do this… you know Nathan would want me to." #GH55 pic.twitter.com/WICTrpGBdF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 17, 2018

Maxie will tell Nina that Nathan would want her to do this, but Nina looks hesitant. Executive producer Frank Valentini teased via Twitter that Madeline would pop up during this show, and it sounds as if she’ll be around for at least a few shows.

Nina will apparently have a meltdown or explode in anger in some way, likely in relation to this visit to Madeline. Viewers will also see Peter approach Valentin, anxious to collect on the debt he feels he’s owed. There’s more on the way between Drew and Margaux, and fans are anxious to see what comes next on this front now that it seems there’s a prior connection between Margaux and Drew or Kim.

General Hospital spoilers hint that this fall will bring forth some exciting storylines and it looks like the groundwork is being laid for those right now. Stay tuned for additional teasers as they become available and don’t miss the action ahead with the episode airing on ABC on Friday, August 17.