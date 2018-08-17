Kim Kardashian Shows Off Booty In Neon Pink Thonged Bikini During Miami Getaway

Kim Kardashian has been pretty in pink during her Miami getaway.

Just yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that the reality TV star jetted off to Florida with her children and pal Larsa Pippen to enjoy a little rest and relaxation. During a yacht outing yesterday, Kardashian donned a hot pink Chanel bodysuit, which hugged all of her curves. And earlier today, Kim showed off her body once again but this time in a sexy neon pink bikini.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Kardashian sports a barely-there pink thonged bikini. The straps of the bikini bottoms are as thin as floss and perfectly show off her svelte figure. The back of the bikini also leaves little to the imagination with showing off Kardashian’s famous, curvy booty.

On top, Kim sported a nearly see through white crop top sans bra. Per usual, the 37-year-old was wearing a face full of makeup despite the fact that she was on the beach.

Her hair was worn halfway up as she also sported a pair of reflective silver sunglasses. Kim was followed by photographers during her trip to the beach and she didn’t shy away from the camera during her fun and flirty photo shoot.

During a few of the shots, Kim playfully drank out of a water fountain as she looked seductively into the camera. Also on hand for the photo frenzy was Larsa Pippen.

Like Kardashian, Pippen also showed off her amazing figure in a metallic one-piece swimsuit that also showcased her killer curves. The 44-year-old also seemed to be sporting makeup in the photos as she wore her brown tresses down and straight.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST ???? pic.twitter.com/w0RoloKkJb — KIM WEST SOURCE (@kimwestsource_) August 17, 2018

Kim has yet to post any photos from her recent shoot on her Instagram page or her Instagram story so it remains to be seen if the shoot was just for fun or if it was possibly for some sort of magazine spread.

Kardashian recently made headlines when she revealed to her sisters that she only weighs 119 pounds. According to the Insider, Kim has been putting in a lot of hours at the gym with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara.

“Kim takes care of her nutrition, recovery, and shows up to train super hard every time even though she has a myriad of responsibilities as a social media phenom, business woman, mother, wife, and all-around amazing human being,”Alcantara said of Kim’s work ethic.

Kardashian also shared a post on Instagram to thank Alcantara for whipping her body back into shape.

“When I wasn’t happy with what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there’s such a noticeable difference,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram. “I am firm and less cellulite [sic] and so much more confident. SO THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts & sprints that I hate & putting me on to this lifestyle.”

Obviously, Kim’s rigorous workout routine has paid dividends.