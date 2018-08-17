Today Is Black Cat Appreciation Day – Here’s Why It’s Such A Pawesome Day

We highlight the many reasons why house panthers make such great pets.

Black Cat Appreciation Day is an annual event that’s geared toward raising awareness of the many positive attributes of these frisky felines. Although U.S. superstitions going back to the Salem witch trials have attempted to paint these creatures in a negative light, other cultures have long revered black cats for their beauty. In some cases, these animals are even credited with being extremely lucky.

In England, Scotland, and Japan, black cats are sought after as good omens. In fact, Scottish lore states that finding a black cat at your home is very fortuitous because it can foretell great wealth in your future. Women in England and Japan are also drawn to black cats due to their perceived ability to assist them with romantic relationships.

Per The Cat Site, humanity’s interest in black cats most likely dates back to Ancient Egypt. One of the Egyptian goddesses, Bast, was believed to protect Lower Egypt, along with domestic cats, children, and women. As a result, Bast was often depicted as a lioness or a black cat. It was common for her loyal followers to adopt black cats in her honor, and they believed this would help them prosper.

Another firm believer in the luck of black cats was Charles I of England. Express reported that Charles I was so upset when his beloved black cat died that he famously said all his luck had run out. If the legend is true, this happened only one day before he was arrested for treason, so it seems like his fears were justified.

Despite all of the historical love for black cats, many people in the U.S. can’t move past harmful superstitions. This causes black cats to fill a disproportionate role in animal shelters; they stay there 24 percent longer than their non-black peers, and they also account for 33 percent of all shelter cats.

An expert at Vet Street pointed out that these animals take the longest to get adopted. Even worse, 30 percent of euthanized cats are black, and they’re not the only animals to suffer due to their fur color. Approximately 19 percent of black dogs are also euthanized. Additionally, rabbits of any fur color that have red eyes tend to get passed over during adoption events.

There are many proven reasons not to give into misconceptions about black animals. For example, Mental Floss reported that black cats might actually live a longer, healthier life than other cats. Scientists believe that the black cat gene provides resistance to diseases, and it could even be instrumental in the fight against HIV. When you combine this with the natural personality traits of the black Bombay cat – affectionate, intelligent, and sensitive – it’s easy to see why so many owners celebrate their good luck on Black Cat Appreciation Day.