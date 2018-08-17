Happy Birthday Robert De Niro! 5 Of The Actor’s Best Roles

Said to be the best U.S. actor of the era, Robert De Niro turns 75 today. Known for outstanding performances in many gangster roles, the New York-born actor is a legend.

Movie critics, especially those thinking back to the 1970’s and 80’s, believe De Niro is the best American screen actor. The star made masterful appearances on the big screen winning praise and more awards than possible to count.

In his early years, De Niro showed brilliance between sensitivity and violence, critics say entire scenes played out across his face. The range of films De Niro acted in was wide, gangster flicks to romantic comedies, but his success created the legend he is today.

In celebration of his 75th birthday, here are five of the actor’s best roles, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Dear America: Letters Home from Vietnam

The highest rated movie De Niro has been part of, however, he is not acting, but reading heart-wrenching letters sent home by many who would never live through the battle. The documentary begins with the Kennedy administration and extends through the return of the first soldier’s missing in the 1970’s. Mixing in war footage and the letters, De Niro’s voice hits home.

Taxi Driver

In this 1970s drama, De Niro plays an insomniac, ex-Marine who works the night shift driving a cab and grows increasingly detached from reality as he dreams of cleaning up the filthy city. Meeting a campaign worker, he becomes obsessed with saving the world. First, plotting to assassinate a presidential candidate then turning his attention towards rescuing a 12-year-old prostitute. The film takes on all of De Niro from his heart to his great, his improv “You talkin’ to me?” became legendary from this film.

Taxi Driver (1976).

The Godfather: Part II

The legendary sequel to the landmark film, shows Vito Corleone (De Niro) flee to a village after his family is killed in New York. A family legacy grows through a life of crime, watching Vito grow from a boy to a respected member of the mafia who is trying to keep his family together.

Raging Bull

Showing off De Niro’s athleticism, the story of Jake LaMotta a former middleweight boxing champion who is full of rage and jealousy, seeks redemption in many ways. His violence and temper that leads him to the top of the ring, destroys his life outside of it.

Goodfellas

Exploring the life of organized crime in this gritty adaption of a book, De Niro plays a true mobster who covers his relationship with his wife. Crime continues in the Italian-American crime syndicate with his mob partners.