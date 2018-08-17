Bethenny Frankel Returns To Instagram, Shares ‘Thank You’ Message With Fans After The Death Of Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel is speaking out one week after her late boyfriend's death.

Bethenny Frankel thanked her fans and followers on Instagram on August 17, just one week after the Real Housewives of New York City star tragically lost her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, to a drug overdose.

After first sharing a post of memoriam in honor of Shields and her late dog Cookie, Frankel returned to social media with a simple meme.

“Thank you,” her message read, along with a big red heart.

Frankel had been dating Shields since 2016, the same year that her divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy was finalized. As fans will recall, Frankel and Hoppy parted ways in late 2012 but because of a messy feud over their finances, they were unable to come to a split agreement until several years later.

Frankel and Hoppy have also been feuding over their custody arrangement for their daughter, eight-year-old Bryn, and were in court on Thursday to address Frankel’s recent filing for full custody. Shortly thereafter, Page Six shared a report with readers in which it was revealed that Hoppy’s attorney, Robert Wallack was actually trying to use Shields’ death against the longtime reality star.

According to the report, Frankel’s ability to parent was pulled into question as the result of the businessman’s passing and it was also suggested that she may be suffering from a substance abuse issue.

“It was reported that he died of an Oxycodone overdose. Our concern is while his death is very sad this raises serious concerns about Ms. Frankel’s parental judgment,” the attorney explained.

Bethenny Frankel appears to be facing an uphill battle for full custody of Bryn, which is sure to add even more heartache to her current situation.

On Monday, after attending her late boyfriend’s funeral, Frankel shared her first statement about Shields’ death. In her post, Frankel applauded Shields for giving her “unconditional love.”

“Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love,” Frankel wrote, also citing her dog Cookie.

While Frankel’s late boyfriend was featured throughout Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City, it is unclear whether or not he will be seen on any further episodes of the show. It has also not been confirmed whether or not he’ll be discussed at all during the upcoming reunion special, which begins airing on August 22.

Bethenny Frankel can be seen in new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.