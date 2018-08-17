Britney Spears To Pay Ex-Husband Kevin Federline $110K In Child Support After Court Order

Britney Spears received a court ordered to pay her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, $110,000 in child support, which isn’t actually going to the children at all.

According to E! News, $100,000 of the money will go to pay legal fees for Federline, and Benchmark Resolution Group will receive the remaining $20,000.

Before his March request for an increase, Federline received $20,000 a month in child support from his superstar ex-wife to help provide for their two children, Jayden, 11 and Sean, 12. The father of six’s reasoning is that the needs of the two boys he shares with Spears are increasing as they get older. Federline felt that expenses for the children increased significantly since the original support agreement. Plus, his income as a DJ has slowly declined since their 2008 settlement.

Fox News reported that Federline would like a new monthly child support amount of $60,000. Spears declined to raise her $20,000 support payments to that amount, and offered a $10,000 increase instead, which Federline chose not to accept.

After attempting to resolve the situation privately, Federline took his ex to court. His lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan said, “We tried to see if we could voluntarily come to an agreement on what the increased number of child support would be and in the process for doing that, [Britney’s team] came back with several conditions that were not acceptable. As a result, Kevin had to file a formal request that the court determine what the appropriate amount for child support is.”

According to Kaplan, the judgment today was the result of Spears and her lawyers fighting over all the details, which resulted in higher fees that the “Oops I Did It Again” singer must pay at this time. He said, “This was an initial contributive payment. If Britney and the conservators continue to fight tooth and nail about turning over any financial information, this will not be the last fee order they’re ordered to pay me on Kevin’s behalf. It’s puzzling why they’re putting so much energy into fighting the disclosure of her finances but I’m not deterred. We will get there eventually, it’s just a question of how much they want to cost themselves creating speed bumps on the road to the ultimate destination.”

While Spears’ lawyers haven’t commented so far, the next stop in this child support case is a private settlement judge to help resolve any disputes.

In addition to his two children with Spears, Federline is also the father to four others — Jordan, 7, and Peyton, 4, with his current wife Victoria Prince, and Kori, 16, and Kaleb, 14, whose mother is Shar Jackson.

While some fans think that Federline’s requests are over the top, it looks like a judge will ultimately decide what’s fair.