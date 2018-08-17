‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: The Week 8 Head Of Household Is Revealed, Nomination Plans Come Together

Season 20 of Big Brother is heading into Week 8 and viewers were left hanging with an endurance competition at the end of Thursday’s show. Winning Head of Household is essential at this stage of BB20 and many of the houseguests had already been formulating plans regarding who they’d nominate if they won. Spoilers from the live feeds revealed the winner and this could make things interesting this coming week.

Big Brother Network breaks down the BB20 spoilers about how the Head of Household competition played out. As the competition started during Thursday’s episode, Faysal seemed to get off to a quick and strong start. The HOH competition was continuing as the live feeds kicked back into gear, and Faysal was still on fire. In fact, while these endurance challenges can go on for hours sometimes, this one was done in just about 10 minutes. Fessy won, which is great news for him and his gal pal Haleigh.

Big Brother spoilers from Twitter via @BB_Updates broke down the buzz among the houseguests Thursday night after the HOH competition ended. Haleigh and Fessy were talking quite a bit, naturally, but he was certainly shaken by Rockstar’s eviction and even questioned Haleigh’s loyalty for a moment.

As Faysal and Haleigh talked, he noted that he’s not worried about Kaycee or Angela, feeling that they aren’t big threats. He noted he definitely wanted one of the guys to go home. He added that while he noted that he respects how Tyler has been playing, he’s definitely trying to figure out how to ensure he’s on the block when the next vote comes.

The two talked a lot about Scottie and how much they can trust him, and interestingly, they don’t seem to suspect that JC voted against them. Big Brother spoilers detail that the two kept coming back to Brett and Tyler as primary targets, but they were having trouble deciding who to put on the block initially versus planning to cover for the possible use of the Veto.

As Faysal and Haleigh talked through their options, Sam, Brett, and JC were talking about how to cast doubt on the votes for Kaycee. Eventually, JC and Fessy found a chance to talk and Big Brother spoilers reveal that Faysal was telling JC he trusts him a lot and that he’s safe this week.

Haleigh and Scottie connected and promised to look out for one another, and she pieced together a fair amount about the Level 6 crew being together all this time. Once the houseguests gathered to see the HOH room, Faysal told everybody that he wouldn’t be having one-on-one talks that night. In addition, he noted how he feels he’s been left in the dark throughout much of the game.

There was talk about who voted against Kaycee, and Brett claimed it was him. JC started buzzing in Haleigh’s ear about supposed concerns with Scottie, leading her to agree that Faysal shouldn’t put Tyler and Brett on the block together.

In the late hours of the night, JC, Haleigh, and Fessy did some brainstorming, with JC expertly navigating the other two the direction he wanted. He hammered on the idea that Scottie is romantically interested in Haleigh and thus would love to see Faysal evicted as soon as he can make it happen.

Eventually, the trio seemed to land on nominating Brett and Kaycee, with the goal to backdoor Scottie if they can. Big Brother spoilers revealed, however, that as Fessy and Haleigh talked alone later, they headed in a different direction. They seemed to settle on nominating Brett and Scottie while trying to make a side deal with Tyler.

The Week 8 nominations should be done later on Friday and the Power of Veto competition will be held on Saturday. So far, it looks like JC’s strategy of turning Faysal against Scottie has worked, and JC got Tyler and Brett caught up to speed before everybody went to bed.

Will Fessy’s nomination plans shift again before they take place later in the day? Who will win POV and will that shake up these loose eviction plans? Stay tuned for additional Big Brother 20 spoilers as they emerge and don’t miss any of the action on the way with Week 8.