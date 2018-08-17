Ariana Grande Says She Knew She Was Going To Marry Pete Davidson Before They Were Even Friends

One thing is for sure — Ariana Grande is head over heels with fiance Pete Davidson.

Since the pair became engaged over the summer, they have been regularly gushing over each other on both social media and in television and radio interviews. Last night, the “God Is A Woman” singer appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where she again expressed her feelings for Davidson.

The singer explained to Fallon that she and Pete first met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2016, where Davidson was a regular on the show. From that moment on, Grande knew that she had feelings for the comedian and said that she was crushing on him for years, even though they weren’t friends.

“We never exchanged numbers or anything. We weren’t even like friends for the longest time. But I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time, like forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for it, all that stuff.”

She then said that after she left Pete’s writers room where he was writing skits for the show, she saw her tour manager in the hallway and that’s when she knew she really liked Pete.

“I’m not a crushy person, like I don’t have crushes on people I don’t know, but I left and I like jokingly said to my tour manager, ‘I’m marrying him. 100 percent. I’m literally marrying him,'” Grande shared. “And we weren’t even friends.”

At the time of their first meeting, both Grande and Davidson were already in relationships. Ariana was linked to rapper Mac Miller while Davidson was dating Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie David. But, eventually both parties split and Pete and Ariana began dating and then quickly became engaged shortly after.

And just a week after their romance began Grande wrote a song about Pete on her new album, titling the track “Pete Davidson.”

“I thought you into my life, whoa / Look in my mind / No better place or a time / Look how they align/ Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that,” Grande wrote in the track.

But Grande isn’t the only one who has been gushing about the couple’s relationship. In a recent interview with GQ, Davidson confessed that he fell for Grande instantly as well. In the interview, the 24-year-old says that he told Ariana that he was going to marry her “tomorrow,” when they first met each other.

“She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ “

Grande and Davidson haven’t set a date for their wedding yet.