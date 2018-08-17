‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, August 17: Liam Worries About Steffy, Brooke Warns Hope [Video]

New B&B spoilers promise that Steffy asks Taylor a question.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 17 reveal that Hope’s (Annika Noelle) invitation to Taylor (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will continue to cause panic. Steffy will have a question for her mother, while Liam (Scott Clifton) wonders how the invite will impact her. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will try to warn her daughter about the disastrous effects the invite may have.

“Can you support me without causing a scene?”

Steffy is in a position she never thought she would be in. Yes, she gave Liam and Hope her blessing to get married, but she never thought she would actually have to be there. However, after Hope gave her a gift, she asked Steffy to be at the wedding. She pointed out that it wasn’t about who won or lost Liam, but it was about them uniting as a family. Steffy couldn’t exactly refuse since she was the one who said that she wanted their children to grow up in a peaceful environment.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Steffy will ask her mother not to cause a scene. B&B fans saw that Taylor was outraged when she found out that she and her daughter had been invited to the wedding. Now, Steffy will beg her mother to forget her indignation and rather focus on supporting her at the wedding.

Having been invited by Hope to her wedding, Steffy asks Taylor to be her plus one. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hcFIae49r2 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ydxENTQSue — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 16, 2018

“I’m trying to imagine how difficult that would be for her, having to sit and watch us exchange vows.”

Hope will fill Liam in that she invited Steffy to the wedding. B&B fans have to wonder if some of what Taylor said about Hope inviting her was to seem magnanimous because she doesn’t hesitate to tell Liam that his ex-wife will be there. Liam will be concerned that the situation will be too much for Steffy to handle. Steffy told him that she still loved him, and he reciprocates those feelings, and he can only imagine how difficult it will be for her to see the man she loves marry someone else.

“This is your wedding. We can’t take any chances.”

Brooke tries to talk some sense into her daughter. She knows that Taylor is quite capable of making a scene, and she wants everything to go smoothly at Hope’s latest wedding. She tells Hope that they can’t take chances on her wedding day, which makes sense as they can’t guarantee Taylor or Steffy’s behavior. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.