Chris Brown Getting Jealous Over Rihanna’s Relationship With Donald Glover, ‘Hollywood Life’ Claims

Singer Chris Brown is reportedly upset over a new photo of his ex-Rihanna and actor/singer Donald Glover posted on social media. A source close to the singer spoke to Hollywood Life, remarking that he is “paranoid” about their friendship.

The couple caused romance rumors when they posed together for a photo on August 16. Neither Rihanna nor Glover’s camp has confirmed a romance between the two.

Rumor has it, according to Hollywood Life, that Rihanna and Glover have teamed up for a musical movie, which is currently filming in Cuba. Local media outlets claim, according to HL, that the movie is called Guava Island, and also stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Aonzie.

People Magazine reported that Glover, as Childish Gambino, will be performing at the singer’s fourth annual Diamond Ball on Sept. 13 in New York City.

A source close to Brown told Hollywood Life that he is “envious” of Glover after he posed shirtless with his ex.

“Chris is burning with jealousy right now, he can’t stand to see Rihanna getting close to another guy,” said the source. “But it’s extra hard because Donald is not just any good looking guy, he’s also super talented.”

“Chris is actually a fan of Donald’s, or he was a fan before he found out that Rihanna and he were working together,” alleges the source to HL.

“Now he’s just envious and imagining the worst and he’s being totally paranoid because Donald isn’t even single,” they remarked. “Chris doesn’t trust any guy around Rihanna, including Donald, because he fully believes that any man getting close to her is going to want to get with her. Chris says Rihanna’s just so damn sexy that no man could resist her.”

Brown and the singer have shared a rocky past.

People Magazine reported that Brown said the couple, who met when he was 16 and she was 15, had a rocky and sometimes abusive relationship.

Their complicated problems came to a head after the couple attended Clive Davis’ Grammy event in February 2009. Brown said an unidentified woman he previously had sexual relations with approached the couple at the event.

That night, Rihanna discovered a text message from the woman on Brown’s phone. This event escalated into a physical altercation between the two.

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip,” he recalled. “When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F**k, why the hell did I hit her?'”

“I look back at that picture and I’m like that’s not me, bro, that’s not me. I hate it to this day. That’s going to haunt me forever.”