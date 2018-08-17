‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, August 16: Brooke & Taylor Cannot Believe Hope’s Offer

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 16 features Liam (Scott Clifton) who asked Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to be his best man again. Wyatt was surprised that Liam would ask him again considering what had happened at his and Hope’s previous wedding, but he finally agrees. Liam is delighted that his brother is supporting him She Knows Soaps reports that Wyatt questioned whether Liam was all-in for the wedding to occur and wondered if he would choose both women if he could. Liam said, “It’s not just about who I want to be with. It’s about who I want to be.” However, Wyatt is persistent and points out the personality differences between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope. He said that Steffy actually decided that Liam should marry Hope and that they would be together if Bill had not manipulated the situation.

Hope invited Steffy to go to her wedding. She said that it wasn’t about winning or losing Liam, but about the family coming together. Bold and the Beautiful Steffy was hesitant but eventually agrees to go if she can have some moral support. She tells Hope that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) is in town, and Hope agrees to extend the invitation to Taylor as well.

Later, Steffy fills her mom in on the wedding and being invited. Taylor thinks that the wedding invitation is just a ploy to make Hope look as if she is being generous. She blames Bill (Don Diamont) for the entire situation and also thinks that the invitation was Brooke’s idea. Bold and the Beautiful recap indicates that Steffy informs her mother that she will be going to the wedding. She also wanted Taylor to accompany her and swear that she won’t cause trouble at the wedding. Taylor gave Steffy a sideways glance, but Steffy insisted that she say the words.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke shared an intimate moment and he expressed his gratitude at having fallen in love with her. Hope arrived and told her mother that Steffy and Taylor would also be attending the wedding. Brooke was incredulous that Liam’s ex-wife and her old rival would be coming to the nuptials, but Hope said that the family needed to unite. She also said that Steffy and Taylor would not cause any trouble. Brooke wanted Hope to rather invite them for Thanksgiving, but Hope insisted that the invitation remained. Brooke believed that Taylor would cause a scene. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.