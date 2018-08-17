Alex Jones’ ‘InfoWars’ Is The Gateway Drug For White Supremacists, New Report Claims

How Alex Jones and 'InfoWars' radicalize the American youth, pushing it toward the furthest fringes of the far-right.

Alex Jones’ InfoWars and websites like 4chan breed extremism and serve as an entry point into the world of white supremacy, according to a new report from the Center For Investigative Reporting’s Reveal.

Perhaps best illustrated by Andrew Anglin’s transformation from an anti-racist vegan, to a white supremacist, the metamorphosis many young Americans go through is, to a point, fueled by the controversial conspiracy theorist.

Andrew Anglin’s website, The Daily Stormer, is widely considered to be “one of the most powerful forces in the online hate ecosystem,” according to the report.

Angling’s metamorphosis into a neo-Nazi was, in his own words, kick-started – and to an extent fueled – by InfoWars.

“I grew up with a pretty serious sense of personal alienation in the modern Jewified society. I went and looked for answers of why this was happening. Nothing really felt right about the way the world worked. It was a process. The first thing I came across was Alex Jones.”

In the interview in which Angling described his transformation, he claims that Alex Jones was “a lot more hardcore” than now, and willing to make “edgy” statements. Since then, according to Angling, Jones has become a “mainstream Republican.”

In a statement to Reveal, journalist David Neiwert who has spent years investigating and tracking the far-right extremist movement, argued that there are “many different kinds of far-right extremists in America,” but said that they all have one thing in common.

“They functionally live in the same alternative universe, the epistemological bubble, concocted and controlled by a mini-media industry of conspiracy theorists who make large bundles of money by conning true believers into believing them.”

According to Neiwert, Alex Jones is the man responsible for taking “the marketing of his bubble mainstream,” and “ruining millions of people’s lives” in the process.

As Reveal noted, Jones hosted discussions with prominent white nationalists such as Vincent James Foxx and Nick Fuentes. But, perhaps more significantly, Jones’ InfoWars functions as a gateway drug, according to the report, because the narrative Jones’ news organization tends to push requires a belief that a cabal of people is ruling the world from the shadows.

Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock

More often than not, Jones’ narrative is defined by Islamophobia, anti-semitism, and racism. Alex Jones has repeatedly propagated false narratives, designed to make InfoWars listeners angry at minority groups. According to Reveal, this is evident in many of the false stories Jones has pushed via InfoWars.

For instance, he claimed that the Parkland shooter was affiliated with the Islamic state, published a fake news story about Syrian refugees raping a 5-year-old girl in Idaho, claimed that a woman yelled “Allahu Akbar” during the Vegas shooting, blamed immigrants for California wildfires.

The notorious message board 4chan has also played a role in the radicalization of individuals like Anglin, according to Reveal, and it is still considered to be one of the internet’s lead breeding grounds of white supremacism, neo-Nazism, and various other forms of far-right extremism.

Earlier this month, Alex Jones was banned by Facebook, Apple, YouTube, and Spotify. According to The Guardian, he was deplatformed for promoting hate speech and violence. More recently, as the Inquisitr reported, InfoWars content was removed from Vimeo.