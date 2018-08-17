Britney Spears Shares Sweet Photos With Her Two Boys In London

Britney posted a sweet photo of her kids that had fans commenting on just how grown up they looked.

Britney Spears shared sweet new photos with her Instagram followers showing herself and her kids having fun across the pond. The “Make Me” singer posted the throwback snaps to her account on August 16, which showed herself posing with her children, 11-year-old Jayden and 12-year-old Sean, as they spent some family time together in London.

The two snaps showed Spears and her boys checking out the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace during a recent trip while the family were in the U.K., likely when the star performed a few shows during the European leg of her “Piece of Me Tour” earlier this month.

“Throwback to exploring London with the boys!” Britney captioned the snaps, which showed the mother/son trio smiling from ear to ear as they soaked up the summer sun in Britain.

Britney then added that she “can’t wait to be back for #PieceOfMe next week!” before adding three apple emojis and the hashtag #TBT.

Spears is currently back in the U.K. as part of her tour after performing concerts in other parts of Europe over the past few days.

She has another show scheduled at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 17, with further concerts set for a handful of other U.K. cities including Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Birmingham this month.

A number of fans commented on just how grown up they thought her boys looked in the photos Spears shared with her more than 20 million followers.

“@britneyspears wow your boys are almost taller then you,” one fan noted after seeing just how much Sean and Jayden had grown in the snap their mom shared this week. “They grow up so quick!” they then told the star.

“Wow the boys are getting so big,” another fan told the pop superstar of her kids, while a third wrote in the comments section, “Lovely family shot Brit!”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Spears has made no secret of her love for London over the years, most recently revealing in an interview with Evening Standard that she has a special connection with the British capital.

“I have always had a special relationship with London and I love my time there,” Britney – who the Inquisitr previously reported appeared to forget where she was during a recent performance at Brighton Pride – shared, noting, “I like to explore and see the city each time I’m there.”

“I am so happy to bring this show to London and to my fans there, it’s going to be a lot of fun!” she then added of performing her new shows across the country.

Spears also gushed over her kids in the recent interview with the outlet, sweetly boasting about their achievements when asked about motherhood.

“It’s going so fast! They’re going to school, playing sports — growing up and finding out who they are,” the “Toxic” singer said, adding that both of her boys are “both really gifted.”

“That’s me being a proud mom,” Britney then continued. “They’re great at sports, art, playing piano.”