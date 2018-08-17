Princess Diana Would Not Be Seen In Public Wearing This Particular Fashion Staple

Despite being known as one of the most fashionable women in the world, there was one clothing item she would never wear, according to an article published by Best Life.

The stunning 5’10” princess had access to the best fashion designers around the globe and utilized her keen fashion sense to set trends in the style world. Her long legs were one of her best features, but the one thing she would never wear were sandals or open-toed shoes.

Best Life featured a story by reporter Diane Clehane, who penned the book Diana: The Secrets of Her Style. She noted that she combed through “thousands of photographs of her to select the images featured in its pages, and I did not find one photograph of the princess wearing open-toed shoes or sandals.”

Clehane reported that when Lady Diana Spencer became engaged to Prince Charles in 1981, she wore mostly modest two-inch heels so as not to tower over her husband-to-be. The demure 19-year-old did not want to appear to be overshadowing her future husband, so she stuck to lower-heeled shoes.

Once she became a royal the princess favored low-heeled pumps or flats for public engagements.

Upon the couple’s separation in December of 1992, Diana began to experiment with heels, a shoe style she could not wear while married to Prince Charles. The couple officially divorced in August of 1996.

According to Clehane, Diana’s favorite shoe designers were Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo, known for their collections of high-heeled pumps and sandals.

“Her favorite style was high-heel strappy shoes,” said Choo in the book.

“She liked classic styles. She never wore sandals because she did not like them and she knew the Queen didn’t either.”

In the tradition continued by her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, wives of sons Prince William and Prince Harry, Diana also abided by Queen Elizabeth’s preferences of closed-toe shoes and hosiery as a representative of the royal family.

“She had beautiful legs,” said Choo. “She sometimes chose not to wear hosiery, but never when she was appearing at an official event with the Queen. She was always very respectful of her.”

Footwear News reported that the late Princess of Wales Diana frequently matched her pumps to her dresses, choosing smart monochromatic looks that helped make her a style icon. The site also noted that Diana was often seen in Superga sneakers, choosing the style for more casual outings with sons William and Harry.