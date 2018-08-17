Kim Kardashian Loves Her Dark Hair In Cleavage Baring Outfit

Neon wig caused Kim to appreciate her original color.

Kim Kardashian embraced her beautiful dark hair after a brief foray with a non-traditional color.

The mother of three took to Instagram to share her renewed love of her gorgeous locks. She posted a picture of herself from last month’s Beautycon in Los Angeles. The image featured the Armenian beauty from three angles wearing a unique, black outfit that bared plenty of cleavage with an off the shoulder neckline that tied between her breasts. The unforgettable garment also showed off a diamond-shaped peek of her taut midsection before featured three buttons to create a high-waisted silhouette. To complete the look, she wore nude, high-heeled sandals that laced up her legs, and carried a tiny black bag.

She captioned the stunning image, “The neon wig last night made me realize I really love my dark hair. So posting it three times!”

Her Instagram story from last night featured her driving around the streets of Miami wearing a super long, straight neon green wig that was so light, it nearly looked blonde. She paired the unique tresses with a black shiny mini dress that accentuated all her curves. Her hair also nearly matched the Lamborghini she drove downtown.

Not too long ago, Kim enjoyed comments from her famous sisters about how thin she’s looking, but that didn’t stop her from posting some tasty looking fried Oreos from Prime112. Of course, she didn’t post any pictures or videos of herself actually eating them.

Yesterday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her “boat life” with fans via her Instagram story. She had her kids with her on the boat, and they listened to Kanye West’s music. At one point she asked Saint who had on an adorable little sailor hat, “who’s singing this?” and her little boy answered “daddy.”

The luxury boat floated in the waters off Miami as Kim enjoyed a mommy-son date with Saint, and the reality TV star noticed that even out on the water, she had paparazzi taking pics of their family time from a nearby bridge.

The paparazzi caused her a bit more trouble, though. Apparently, the eager photographers crashed a car, which kept the bridge their yacht needed to pass under closed until the accident was cleared away. The group ended up waiting for 40 minutes.

It looks like Kim and her family are enjoying their time in Miami. Although her wig experiment seemed fun, she repeatedly worried that she would look orange due to the spray tan she had and the uniquely colored hair. Perhaps her next evening out, she’ll flaunt her signature colored locks for a bit.