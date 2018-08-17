Ariana Grande Said It Was ‘Love At First Sight’ With Pete Davidson Back In 2016

The "Sweetener" singer revealed she predicted she would marry the "SNL" star when they first met.

Ariana Grande revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she knew she would marry Pete Davidson from the first time she met him back in 2016 during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

At the time, she was involved in a relationship with rapper Mac Miller and Davidson was dating Cazzie David.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Grande noted to Fallon that their love was in the cards from that point on.

“I left his writers’ room when we were writing skits and stuff for the show [SNL], and my tour manager was in the hallway, and I’m not a ‘crushy’ person. I don’t have crushes on people I don’t know. I left and I jokingly said to my tour manager, ‘I’m marrying him. 100 percent. I’m literally marrying him,'” Grande recalled. “And we weren’t even friends [at that time].”

“We never exchanged numbers or anything,” she said. “But I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time, like forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for it, all that stuff.”

The singer was on The Tonight Show to promote her latest album Sweetener.

Grande also revealed that the Saturday Night Live star has already made a great impression on her family, including her beloved Nonna.

“Nonna loves him. The first time they FaceTimed, she called him David. She was like, ‘Oh David! You’re a nice Italian boy, huh?’ And he was like ‘Well I’m only 20 percent, but I could be more if you want,'” Grande quipped to Fallon.

She also noted that her grandmother wants to see Davidson perform his stand-up routine, but when the singer told her his act was pretty “dirty” she quickly responded, “Oh, I like it like that.”

Grande spoke about the tracks on the album, including one written specifically for the SNL star titled “Pete Davidson.”

She noted that she wrote the song about her now fiance just one week after they started dating.

Davidson reportedly feels as well that their love was in the cards from day one.

In an interview for GQ, the comedian noted “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ ” he says, grinning. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ”

The couple became engaged in June of 2018 after dating for one month.