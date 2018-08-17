Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Seriously Toned Legs In A Pink Feather Mini-Dress

JLo showed off her tanned legs as she stepped out with boyfriend A-Rod in NYC.

Jennifer Lopez is flaunting her seriously toned legs in a fun mini-dress made of feathers. Stepping out with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on August 16, new photos shared by Daily Mail showed the mom of twins revealing her long stems as the twosome exited NBC Studios in New York City while walking hand in hand.

Jennifer’s stunning legs were on full display in the high-neck baby pink Valentino gown, which featured several feathers on the skirt, making the perfect showcase for her tanned and toned legs to be on full display.

The couple sweetly held hands and waved to fans as they exited the building in the Big Apple this week, while Lopez accessorized her look with a white handbag and strappy sparkly baby pink heels that perfectly matched her dress.

Jennifer also had her hair tied back in a tight ponytail as she stepped out with her man in New York, showcasing her stunning diamond hoop earrings as they made their way to the car together.

Lopez has been pretty vocal about the hard work she puts into her body over the years, as she even confessed that she views getting – and staying – in shape as being a part of her job as an entertainer.

Fox News reported that the star got very candid about the importance of working out in a past interview with Us Weekly, admitting that she has to “buckle down” and puts in a lot of effort to get into the killer shape she’s in now.

“You got to work out, you got to watch what you eat,” JLo confessed during the interview. “It’s a job – you’ve got to buckle down.”

Jennifer also revealed at the time that she was trying a vegan diet to help her lose weight.

“I enjoy eating that way. I never did. And I didn’t know how good you can feel when you put healthy stuff in your body,” she explained, adding that on the diet she felt “great mentally and physically.”

“I feel better when I’m in shape and taking care of myself,” Lopez then continued talking about the importance of health and fitness. “If you want other people to love you, you have to take care of yourself first.”

Jennifer latest outing with A-Rod came shortly after the Inquisitr shared the star opened up about their relationship in a radio interview, even confessing that she doesn’t think she and the baseball star would be together if they’d met while in their 20s.

Lopez explained that they were both “too crazy” when they were younger, “But now, at this point in our lives, where we both have kids and we both accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kind of in that second act of our lives.”

JLo then added that their kids are a big part of why they work so well (Lopez has 10-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Alex is dad to 10-year-old Ella and 13-year-old Natasha with former wife Cynthia Scurtis) before adding that they “really complement each other.”