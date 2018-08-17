Is ‘Code Black’ Coming Back? Mystery TV Show Will Get A New Lease On Life

Fans are hopeful that the canceled CBS medical drama is the secret series that's quickly getting revived.

Code Black might not be dead on arrival after all. Fans of the recently canceled CBS medical drama are hoping the show gets a new lease on life after recent comments by CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl and a blind item posted by TVLine.

TVLine recently confirmed that a program that had its plug “prematurely pulled in the past six months” is very close to getting renewed after all. An insider told the television news site that a few minor wrinkles “need to be ironed out before an announcement can be made” about the revived show, but that producers have already begun trying to get the cast reassembled. TVLine‘s Michael Ausiello added that “the show in question is already securing returning and new cast and crew members for the would-be season, with production slated to resume as early as this fall.”

The comments section for the post is loaded with predictions, with many fans hoping that either the Freeform fantasy drama Shadowhunters or CBS’ Code Black is the series in question.

Rumors of a Code Black revival have been rampant ever since the Marcia Gay Harden-fronted medical drama was suddenly axed in May. And at the Television Critics Association panel earlier this month, CBS’ Kahl didn’t deny that the show could reappear in the TV stratosphere.

“It’s a well-done show,” Kahl said at TCA, per Deadline. “We’d like to figure out a way [to bring it back.]”

Kahl said that while Code Black’s third season performed “well” with viewers, “economics challenged it.”

In addition to Marcia Gay Harden, Code Black starred Rob Lowe, Boris Kodjoe, and Luis Guzman. Lowe took to Twitter in response to the CBS executive’s comments about Code Black, warning fans not to get too excited about the possibility of a revival.

“Unfortunately, this should be taken with a mound of salt,” Lowe tweeted in response to Kahl’s statements bringing the show back. “There [has] been no official outreach to the showrunner. Easier for them to give this non-specific, fuzzy quote than explain why they canceled a well respected and well-rated show.”

Code Black creatorMiSeitzman told Deadline that producers have reached out to streaming services in an attempt to give Code Black a new home and that they are “hopeful” it will happen. Seitzman also revealed he had an idea for the fourth season of the series.

If Code Black does come back, it will join shows like Timeless and Brooklyn Nine-Nine that came back from the dead after being prematurely canceled. And if Code Black doesn’t isn’t getting a new life, then it sounds like another beloved show is.