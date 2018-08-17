‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, August 16: Summer Takes Nick’s Bribe!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 16.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tried to deny her affair with Nick (Joshua Morrow), but Summer (Hunter King) didn’t buy it. Ultimately, Phyllis admitted she and Nick spent the night together, but that it didn’t mean anything. Summer shamed her mom for the fact that the only reason Summer exists is due to Phyllis’s cheating.

Phyllis told Summer that it’d be best for Billy (Jason Thompson) if the news stayed quiet, but a furious Summer ran off to see Billy. Phyllis followed her daughter to Jabot where Gloria (Judith Chapman) tried to tell them Billy wasn’t there, but they both charged into his office and decided to wait. They talked a bit about Summer’s dramatic personality change recently and their strained relationship. Phyllis bribed Gloria with a spa day to keep Summer in Billy’s office when she left to go talk to Nick.

Once Phyllis found Nick at the Dive Bar with Mariah (Camryn Grimes), she waited until Mariah left to blurt out “Summer knows,” but it took Nick a second to put together what his daughter knows. They discussed the situation, and then Phyllis revealed that she thinks Summer wants Billy for herself, and Nick tried not to throw up at the thought. Soon, Nick decided to go talk to Summer.

Nick went to Jabot to find his daughter, and Gloria complained she’s not Summer’s secretary, and Nick thanked her for her work and told her to leave for the rest of the day. When she didn’t take him up on that offer, he sweetened it with an entire spa weekend, and Gloria split.

Today on #YR, Nick takes control and Phyllis makes a distress call. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/f9q1IjN5So pic.twitter.com/pbUQD4nYuo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 16, 2018

As Nick and Summer talked, he told her he wasn’t angry about her plan to ruin at least five people’s lives. He does, however, tell her he wished she would’ve talked to him first, and Nick explained he and Phyllis made an error in judgment and they love Sharon (Sharon Case) and Billy respectively. When Summer didn’t agree, he finally brought up Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and how she’d feel if all this came out. When that didn’t work, Nick wrote a check to buy off a pouting Summer, but she didn’t entirely agree to keep quiet, but she did hold onto the money.

Meanwhile, at Hamilton Winters Group, Cane (Daniel Goddard) brought Lily (Christel Khalil) lunch, and they discussed her situation. She asked him to please make a plan for the possibility that she ended up in jail. He said he planned to keep the hope that she would not end up in prison, and Lily sobbed on his shoulder about the possibility of no longer being a day to day mother.

Devon (Bryton James) walked in, and Lily grabbed a coffee for him. Cane left them alone to talk, and Lily explained she was making preparations in case she goes to prison. He didn’t want to talk to her, and as he left, she said she missed him. He kept walking, but he looked back at his sister.

