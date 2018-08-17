Pregnant Hilary Duff Lifts Up Her Top To Reveal Her Big Baby Bump, ‘Hurry It On Up’

Hilary revealed her huge baby bump while sharing a message for her unborn baby girl.

Pregnant singer and actress Hilary Duff is showing off her big growing baby bump on social media while encouraging her baby girl to “hurry it on up.” E! News reports that the mom made no secret of the fact that she’s starting to get a little impatient as she waits for her second child to arrive, letting her fans know via Instagram Stories about how excited she is to meet her baby.

In a new snap posted to the social media site on August 16, Duff could be seen looking cute and casual in an all-grey ensemble, including a grey tank top and sweats, as she lifted up her top to reveal her big baby bump to the world.

Hilary, who appeared to be in her living room, then snapped a photo of her bare torso in the mirror as she urged her little baby girl to come and meet her new family members.

“Baby, hurry it on up d**nit,” Duff captioned the photo she shared with her 10 million Instagram followers.

Though the Younger star hasn’t explicitly publicly confirmed her due date as she prepares to become a mom again, E! News reported that Hilary shared the bare bump snap with her fans as she “nears the nine-month mark of her second pregnancy,” suggesting it won’t be too much longer until she can hold her baby girl in her arms.

Hilary Duff begs baby girl to 'hurry it on up' while showing off her pregnant belly in a mirror selfie https://t.co/GwdT6Mg5gP — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 16, 2018

And Hilary’s certainly been making no secret of her second pregnancy ever since she and boyfriend Matthew Koma confirmed that they were expecting a baby together earlier this year.

The latest bare baby bump snap came shortly after the Inquisitr shared that the ex-Lizzie McGuire actress showed off her growing middle in a bikini while at the beach.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Candid snaps showed the star sporting a green bikini while hitting the beach in Malibu with her boyfriend Matthew, before then covering up her growing bump in a pink coverup as she and the musician walked hand in hand on the sand.

Duff, who is already mom to her 6-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie, has been pretty open and honest with her fans about being pregnant for the second time.

As the Inquisitr shared last month, Hilary revealed her bump again in a social media snap while getting pretty candid about the discomforts of pregnancy in the caption of the picture she posted to Instagram.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big,” Duff wrote online, noting that “pregnancy is hard.”

Hilary then admitted that she’s been getting up nine times in the night to go to the bathroom, but sweetly added that it’s “lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come.”