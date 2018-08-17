Carrie's revealing what her son asked her after she & husband Mike told him about his sibling on the way.

Carrie Underwood is recalling a pretty awkward moment with her 3-year-old son Isaiah after she told him that he was going to be a big brother. In a new preview clip of an episode of CMT Hot 20 Countdown the country music show posted on Twitter this week, Underwood shared with fans the difficult question her little boy asked when she and her husband Mike Fisher first told him about his sibling.

Shortly after confirming her second pregnancy to the world, Carrie stopped by the CMT show for a chat – which is set to air this weekend – where she told host Cody Alan that little Isaiah was pretty inquisitive and had a very specific question once they revealed the big pregnancy news to the youngster.

“I felt like I needed to address it,” Underwood says in the preview clip of the big interview shared by the series on August 16, seemingly after being asked by the host how she and Mike told their son about the baby on the way.

“So, then we were like, ‘You know there’s a baby in there?'” Carrie then recalled of her growing tummy, before revealing her son’s hilarious response to the very exciting news. “So, he was like, ‘How did it get there?'” Underwood said, causing a roar of laughter from the live studio audience.

“Baby Isaiah’s got questions!” CMT Hot 20 teased on the social media site alongside the glimpse at the “Cry Pretty” singer’s upcoming interview. “We sit down with @CarrieUnderwood Saturday at 9a/8c to talk about her growing family and more.”

But while Underwood and Fisher’s son may have had a few questions about exactly how his baby brother or sister got into his mommy’s tummy, the star confirmed after announcing the very exciting news of her second pregnancy last week that she thinks he’ll be a pretty great big brother when his sibling comes along later this year.

“I think he’ll be a really good big brother,” Carrie told Tennessean in an interview, confirming that she doesn’t yet know if she’ll be having a boy or a girl the second time around before adding that her son will “be helpful.”

Underwood also confirmed that little Isaiah is pretty excited to become a big brother while announcing that she was pregnant in a sweet video posted to social media, which also confirmed her upcoming 2019 tour across the U.S. and Canada.

People reports that the former American Idol winner admitted that she, her son, and her husband couldn’t be happier about their new addition in a video she shared online earlier this month announcing her second pregnancy.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” pregnant Carrie said in the video.

Carrie’s big pregnancy reveals came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the star was showing off her incredibly toned legs in a new shoot for NBC’s Sunday Night Football ahead of the upcoming season.