Gigi Hadid Shares Update On Important UNICEF Work At A Refugee Camp In Bangladesh

Model Gigi Hadid took to Instagram today to post a series of photos taken at a refugee camp in Bangladesh. Hadid is currently working with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on important humanitarian projects in developing countries.

Hadid revealed her plans to collaborate with the organization in June of this year, as reported by Vogue. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself and chief executive officer Caryl Stern at the organization’s headquarters in New York.

She captioned the photo with, “Very much looking forward to learning and working with UNICEF,” and added, “I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to better the lives of children all over the world.”

UNICEF, which was first founded in 1946, is a United Nations’ organization committed to humanitarian projects around the world to help children and mothers in underdeveloped nations. The 23-year-old supermodel’s Instagram post reveals that she is currently located at Jamtoli Refugee Camp at Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

In the first photo, she is sitting alongside three children. She is wearing a hijab and smiling as she snaps the selfie. The three small children are huddled together and smiling and it is possible to see a bit of the refugee camp in the background. The following photos include more children and adults working and playing at the camp. One photo shows a little boy holding two chickens while other photos depict groups of children performing various tasks around the camp or playing on a large, rocky hill.

Hadid captioned the photos with a bit of information about the camp. She writes that the population of the camp as of June 21, 2018, is 45,470 and that across all the camps, there are 1.3 million people requiring assistance. She adds that more than half of these people are children. The organization is also very focused on providing education for children around the world.

“From January-July of 2018, UNICEF has enrolled 91,929 refugee children in emergency non-formal education [and] trained 2,762 teachers to support improved learning for refugee children…,” Hadid writes in the caption.

She adds that UNICEF focuses on providing psychosocial support for children, in particular, those suffering from gender-based violence, in addition to providing healthcare services, including vaccinations against life-threatening diseases.

In the comment section, fans sang their praises for the model, offering words of support for her choice to help those in need and expressing their love for her.

One user wrote, “Go Gigi!! Keep up the amazing work you are doing!! I hope everyone watching Gigi realizes that we can all make a difference and do our part to make this a better world!!”

Another comment read, “This makes my heart so happy!!! Thank you Gigi for your absolute kindness and outpouring of love!”