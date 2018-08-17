Stormy Daniels Quits ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Just ‘Minutes’ Before Live Show, Per ‘The Sun’

Stormy Daniels reportedly fled the Celebrity Big Brother house after signing to appear on the show with a record payout for a contestant minutes before the show went live on air.

Daniels was allegedly set to appear on the current season of the popular United Kingdom version of the series, where housemates are isolated from the outside world for an extended period of time in a custom built house.

Each week, one of the housemates is evicted by a public vote, with the last housemate named the winner.

Variety reported that the porn star was not one of the 13 celebrities to enter the house on the show’s August 16 debut.

The Sun reported that Daniels arrived in Britain on Thursday but then refused to go on the show despite having agreed to a record fee of £750,000 ($950,000) to appear on the show for just one week. The Daily Mail reported Daniels also demanded another £100,000 ($127,000) for her appearance.

The Sun also revealed that the adult film star, who alleges she and Donald Trump had sexual relations in 2006, and that he has been trying to keep it quiet ever since told producers she wouldn’t go into the house, despite flying 4,900 miles from her home in Texas to appear on the show.

The Sun reported that a source close to the show’s production revealed, “Producers tried everything to persuade her to stay….Everything in the house was ready for her. To say it’s been a nightmare is an absolute understatement. Everyone is completely baffled.”

The outlet also reported that the show’s opening episode did unveil a mock-up miniature White House, where Daniels was rumored to be staying in during her time in the Big Brother house.

The time has finally arrived to peek inside our all-new #CBB House! What do you think of our brand new celeb housemates' new digs? ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q791HaQEtL — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 15, 2018

Instead, former Cheers actress Kirstie Alley will live there. During the show’s premiere episode, Alley was made the president of the house.

Daniels was replaced by British radio and television presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli.

The other contestants this season, according to the BBC are British soap star Roxanne Pallett, Love Island star Gabby Allen, Towie star Dan Osborne, soccer player Jermaine Pennant, U.S. reality TV star Natalie Nunn, investment broker Nick Leeson, psychic Sally Norman, Married at First Sight star Ben Jardine, Ryan Thomas of Coronation Street, human Ken doll Rodrigo Alves, and model Chloe Ayling.

The loss of Daniels participation in the show was a big blow for the show’s producers, who based their entire marketing campaign around her appearance.

Celebrity Big Brother: Eye of the Storm is almost upon us ⚡⛈. #CBB pic.twitter.com/zc6sysL3CJ — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 14, 2018

Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti disputed claims that the adult film star left the series over salary issues.

He told The Daily Mail, “There was never any pay dispute. [That is] completely false. It was over a row with producers. They insisted she conduct herself in a certain way – they attempted to control her and produce a certain result, which she did not feel comfortable with.”