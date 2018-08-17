Princess Eugenie Chooses British Wedding Dress Designer

The royal-bride-to-be will stick with tradition with a designer based in the U.K.

Like most royal brides, Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress details are being kept mostly under wraps. But the bride-to-be’s frock is the works—and it was a surprisingly easy design decision for her.

In a rare interview with British Vogue‘s features editor, Ellie Pithers, the 28-year-old royal, who is set to marry businessman Jack Brooksbank in October, revealed that it didn’t take her long to choose her wedding dress designer and gown style.

“I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”

Royal watchers know that Princess Eugenie has long been a supporter of British brands and is a big fan of Erdem Moralıoğlu, the lead designer of the fashion line, Erdem. The Canadian-born designer’s line is based in London and has been a long-standing favorite of Eugenie and other members of the royal family.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Kate Middleton has worn the Erdem brand to many royal family events, and Princess Eugenie wore a silk organza dress by the designer for her official engagement portraits with Brooksbank earlier this year. Erdem was also a heavily rumored designer for Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry on May, although the Duchess of Sussex ultimately went with a dress by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, who is also British.

While Erdem should be considered a definite contender—especially after Eugenie’s carefully worded “British-based” clue— British Vogue notes that other designers believed to be in the running for Eugenie’s wedding gown include Vivienne Westwood and Ralph & Russo.

No matter who designs her royal frock, Princess Eugenie will cap things off with a family heirloom in the form of a tiara. Meghan Markle famously wore Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara when she wed Prince Harry in May, and now The Daily Mail reports that Eugenie could be eyeing the York diamond tiara which was commissioned for her mother Sarah Ferguson by Garrardworn ford worn for her own royal wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding ceremony will be held October 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with a reception at the York family home, Royal Lodge.